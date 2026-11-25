Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will open its 2026-27 season with an Opening Night Gala on Wednesday, December 2, featuring honorary chairs SZA, Spike Lee, and Tonya Lee. The opening night performance will feature the debut of Power of Love, a tribute to Luther Vandross choreographed by Jamar Roberts. Opening week programming will also include a new production of Judith Jamison's Emmy-winning Hymn, five performances of Alvin Ailey's Revelations, and a free online Revelations workshop presented by Ailey Extension.

Wednesday, December 2: Opening Night Gala Benefit

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 2026-27 season kicks off on Wednesday, December 2 at 6:30pm with an Opening Night Gala, including a performance at New York City Center and a party at Ziegfeld Ballroom. Multiple Grammy Award-winning artist SZA and award-winning filmmakers Spike Lee and Tonya Lee will serve as Honorary Chairs.

The one-night-only special program features the world premiere of Power of Love, choreographed by Jamar Roberts and created in collaboration with Primary Wave Music and the Luther Vandross Estate. The tribute brings Vandross' romantic, funky, and danceable music to life with Roberts' emotionally resonant movement, complemented by costumes designed by Andre Landeros Michel of LANDEROS NEW YORK. The debut performance will be introduced by Honorary Chair SZA.

Following the performance, figures in the worlds of entertainment, business, philanthropy, and politics will attend a dinner-dance at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Expected guests include Ariana Huffington, Bevy Smith, Brooke Shields, Debbie Allen, Gayle King, H.E.R., Lisa Leslie, Nelson George, Reginald Hudlin, Ron Gillyard, Marcus Miller, Misty Copeland, Pauletta Washington, Phylicia Rashad, Star Jones, and Tamron Hall.

Proceeds from the Gala support the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation, the creation of new works, scholarships for students at The Ailey School, and AILEY's outreach programs for all ages. The event's co-chairs are Jody & John Arnhold, Emily & Len Blavatnik, Jack Pitts, Paula A. & Michael D. Price, Daria L. & Eric J. Wallach, Joan & Sandy Weill, and Pamela D. Zilly & John H. Schaefer; vice chairs are Anthony S. Kendall and Tara L. Smith.

Opening Week Performances

Thursday, December 3 – Sunday, December 6: Power of Love – Encore Performances of the World Premiere

From Thursday, December 3 through Sunday, December 6, performances continue daily of Jamar Roberts' Power of Love, a newly commissioned ballet in collaboration with Primary Wave Music and the Luther Vandross Estate. To celebrate what would have been the R&B artist's 75th birthday, Roberts brings Vandross' romantic, funky, and danceable music to life with his emotionally resonant movement, paired with costumes designed by Andre Landeros Michel of LANDEROS NEW YORK.

Performance Dates: Dec. 3 eve, Dec. 4 eve, Dec. 5 eve, Dec. 6 mat, Dec. 8 eve, Dec. 19 mat, Dec. 20 mat, Dec. 20 eve, Dec. 23 eve, Dec. 27 mat, Dec. 27 eve, Dec. 31 mat, Jan. 2 eve, Jan. 3 eve

Friday, December 4: Hymn – New Production

On Friday, December 4 at 7:30pm, during an 'All New' program, the company revisits Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison's Hymn, a tribute to Alvin Ailey featuring explosive dances with the entire company and quiet solos that illuminate Mr. Ailey's humanity and the dancers' unique qualities.

A collaboration between the worlds of dance and theater, Hymn features personal reflections from Ms. Jamison and company members collected, arranged, and narrated by actor and playwright Anna Deavere Smith, along with a driving percussive score by Robert Ruggieri. In 1999, A Hymn for Alvin Ailey became a television special as part of PBS' Great Performances: Dance in America and received an Emmy Award for Ms. Jamison's choreography.

Performance Dates: Dec. 4 eve, Dec. 6 eve, Dec. 17 eve, Jan. 3 mat

Saturday, December 5: Ailey & Jamison Tribute

The Ailey & Jamison Tribute showcases a medley of ballets from choreographers Alvin Ailey and Judith Jamison. The program includes Judith Jamison's Emmy Award-winning Hymn; Alvin Ailey's 'A Song for You' – the opening excerpt from the three-part Love Songs; and concludes with his signature masterpiece Revelations.

Performance Dates: Dec. 5 mat, Dec. 6 eve, Jan. 3 mat

Additional Programming Highlights

Family Matinee Series

Each Saturday afternoon, families can attend the performance and stay for a Q&A with Ailey dancers moderated by AILEY teaching artist and former Company member Amos Machanic in the theater following the finale of Revelations.

Performance Dates: Dec. 5 mat, Dec. 12 mat, Dec. 19 mat, Dec. 26 mat, Jan. 2 mat

Passport to Rhythm Sunday Matinee

Following select Sunday matinees, ticket holders are invited to Passport to Rhythm, an interactive family experience transforming New York City Center's Grand Tier lobby into five activity stations inspired by the dance styles (ballet, tap, modern, hip-hop, and step) featured in Alicia Graf Mack's debut children's book Introducing Rhythm.

Led by New York City Center Teaching Artists, with participation from illustrator Justin Campbell, the experience invites children and their adults to move, listen, create, and explore together. Graf Mack will also host a book signing in the Shuman Lounge.

Performance Dates: Dec. 13 mat, Dec. 20 mat, Jan. 3 mat

Free Revelations Around the World Online Workshop at Ailey Extension – December 5 at 3:30pm

Ailey fans around the globe are invited to join Director of Ailey Extension and former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Company member Lisa Johnson-Willingham for a free Revelations Around the World Online Workshop on Saturday, December 5 at 3:30pm. Dancers across the globe will come together virtually to learn excerpts of choreography from Ailey's signature masterpiece.

Since its premiere in 1960, Alvin Ailey's Revelations has been performed continuously around the globe, becoming one of the most recognized ballets in the world. Revelations Around the World is part of a series of AILEY legacy workshops from Ailey Extension inviting fans to learn classic Ailey steps from current and former Company members.

Upcoming Performance Highlights

Wednesday, December 9: Pas de Duke – New Production

On Wednesday, December 9 at 7:30pm, a new production of Alvin Ailey's elegant and flirtatious Pas de Duke will be presented as part of this season's 'All Ailey' programs. Capturing the sophistication of Duke Ellington's jazz music and accentuating the dancers' virtuosity, Mr. Ailey's modern dance translation of a classical pas de deux premiered 50 years ago as a star vehicle for Judith Jamison and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Performance Dates: Dec. 9 eve, Dec. 12 mat, Dec. 13 eve, Dec. 23 eve, Dec. 26 mat, Dec. 29 eve

Thursday, December 10: A Matter of Time – World Premiere

On Thursday, December 10 at 7:30pm, Yue Yin debuts A Matter of Time, her first work for Ailey featuring the signature FoCo Technique – rooted in Chinese ethnic folk movement and paired with the sounds of Javanese musical group Raja Kirik. This high-endurance piece explores the power of collective action as individuals ready their minds and bodies for the conflicts and challenges of modern life.

Performance Dates: Dec. 10 eve, Dec. 12 eve, Dec. 13 eve, Dec. 15 eve, Dec. 16 eve, Dec. 18 eve, Dec. 20 eve, Dec. 23 eve, Dec. 27 eve, Jan. 1 eve, Jan. 4 eve

Friday, December 11: In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated – Company Premiere

On Friday, December 11 at 7:30pm, Ailey becomes the first modern dance-based company to perform William Forsythe's In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated, a landmark of late twentieth-century ballet. Propelled by Thom Willems' driving score, the work balances rigorous structure with visceral spontaneity.

Performance Dates: Dec. 11 eve, Dec. 12 eve, Dec. 13 mat, Dec. 15 eve, Dec. 18 eve, Dec. 22 eve, Dec. 24 mat, Dec. 26 eve, Dec. 30 mat, Dec. 30 eve, Jan. 2 mat

Upcoming Special Workshops at Ailey

Ailey Classics Workshop With Sarita Allen – Saturday, December 12 at 3:30pm

Former Ailey dancer Sarita Allen will lead her signature Ailey Classics Workshop on Saturday, December 12 at 3:30pm in celebration of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's performances at New York City Center.

This year, participants will learn excerpts of choreography from Judith Jamison's Emmy Award-winning Hymn, a tribute to Alvin Ailey that illuminates his humanity and the dancers' unique qualities through personal recollections. Ms. Allen will be joined by other Hymn original cast members who will speak on their connection to the work. This Ailey Classics workshop is part of a series of Ailey legacy workshops from Ailey Extension inviting fans to learn classic Ailey steps from former Company members.

Celebrating Alvin Ailey With Renee Robinson – Saturday, January 9 at 4:30pm

During the week of what would have been Mr. Ailey's 96th birthday, former Ailey dancer Renee Robinson will lead a special Celebrating Alvin Ailey Workshop exploring Alvin Ailey's work as a choreographer.

On Saturday, January 9 at 4:30pm, students will learn modern and contemporary movement inspired by Mr. Ailey's choreography while delving into his impact on both the dance world and American history. Celebrating Alvin Ailey is part of a series of Ailey legacy workshops from Ailey Extension inviting fans to learn classic Ailey steps from former Company members.

Performance and Ticket Information

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to New York City Center from December 2, 2026 – January 3, 2027, for its five-week holiday engagement. Led by Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, Ailey's dancers will perform world premieres by Jamar Roberts and Yue Yin, a company premiere by William Forsythe, new productions of Judith Jamison's Hymn and Alvin Ailey's Pas de Duke, as well as a variety of repertory favorites, including Alvin Ailey's Revelations.

Tickets starting at $45 (fees included) are available at the New York City Center Box Office, through Customer Care at 212-581-1212, or online at ailey.org or nycitycenter.org. For further information, visit ailey.org/CityCenter.

Student Rush Discount

$20 student tickets are available from 12pm until curtain time on the day of each performance.

Tickets are subject to availability and may not be purchased online or by phone. A valid student ID must be presented at the Box Office. Limit one ID per person; one ticket per ID. Restrictions may apply. Price includes a $3.00 facility fee. Cannot be combined with other discount offers.

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