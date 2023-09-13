Spooky season is coming and that means it's time for The Rocky Horror Picture Show! Both the cult favorite film and stage adaptation (known more simply as The Rocky Horror Show) are known for their enthusiastic audience participation and callbacks during screenings/performances. Audience callbacks or callouts are lines and actions shouted or performed by the audience in response to specific moments in the film.

Below, check out a detailed list of some of the most famous and common audience callbacks for The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

NOTE: Audience callbacks can vary from one screening to another, and some lines may be considered offensive or inappropriate. The level of participation also varies, with some audiences being more raucous than others. It's essential to be respectful of the rules and norms of the specific screening you attend and avoid disrupting others' enjoyment of the film.

Pre-Show Anticipation:

"Are you a virgin?" (Often asked of first-time attendees).

"What's your favorite line/character/song?" (Icebreaker questions).

Yelling "Virgin!" at newcomers.

Opening Credits:

"Say it!" after "Science Fiction/Double Feature."

"Screw you!" after "Janet Leigh."

"I knew her!" after "Gone with the Wind."

When Brad and Janet Arrive at the Castle:

"Asshole!" when Brad's name is mentioned.

"Slut!" when Janet's name is mentioned.

"Virgin!" when they both say they're engaged.

When Riff Raff Answers the Door:

"You're very lucky!" when Riff Raff says, "You're lucky, he's lucky, I'm lucky, we're all lucky!"

"Eddie!" when he says, "It's a rather tender subject."

When Frank N. Furter Makes His Entrance:

"Great Scott!" when Dr. Scott's name is mentioned.

"What a guy!" when Frank's cape twirls.

When Frank Reveals Rocky:

"He's a credit to his..." when Frank asks, "What do you think of him?"

"Asshole!" when Frank sings "I'm just seven hours old."

During "Sweet Transvestite":

"What's the extra 'T' stand for?" when Frank says, "I'm just a sweet transvestite."

"Antici... pation!" during the pause.

"Say it again!" during "I see you shiver with antici... pation."

When Janet Slaps Rocky:

"Slut!" when Janet slaps Rocky and Brad says, "You bitch!"

During the Dinner Scene:

"Bullshit!" when Frank says, "It's not easy having a good time."

"So are we!" when Frank asks, "Do any of you know how to Madison?"

When Frank Unveils His Plan for Rocky and Janet:

"Where's your neck?" when he asks Janet to play doctor.

"Boring!" when Frank explains his plan.

"Why didn't you take off your clothes?" when Janet says she didn't.

During the Pool Scene:

"Asshole!" when Rocky emerges from the pool.

"Wet!" when he's dripping wet.

"Say it!" during "Don't dream it, be it."

When Riff Raff and Magenta Interrupt the Pool Scene:

"You're done!" when Riff Raff and Magenta arrive.

"Bullshit!" when Frank says, "I'll remove the cause."

"Asshole!" when Frank accuses Janet and Brad.

During the Climactic Floor Show:

"Go to hell!" when Frank sings, "Don't dream it, be it."

"You're a hot dog!" during "Rose Tint My World."

"Sausage!" during the same scene.

"I knew it!" when Columbia reveals Eddie's fate.

"Show us your T-Zone!" during "I'm Going Home."

When Dr. Scott Reveals His Identity:

"You're a hot dog!" when he arrives.

"I thought you liked it!" when he says, "You're lucky."

"Shame on you!" when Dr. Scott reveals his mission.

During the Final Scenes:

"I knew it!" when the castle takes off.

"Asshole!" when the criminologist appears.

End Credits:

"Say it!" after "Science Fiction/Double Feature" again.