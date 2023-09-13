A Guide to ROCKY HORROR Audience Callbacks

Rocky Horror is all about audience participation. Let us be your guide!

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 4 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced

A Guide to ROCKY HORROR Audience Callbacks

Spooky season is coming and that means it's time for The Rocky Horror Picture Show! Both the cult favorite film and stage adaptation (known more simply as The Rocky Horror Show) are known for their enthusiastic audience participation and callbacks during screenings/performances. Audience callbacks or callouts are lines and actions shouted or performed by the audience in response to specific moments in the film.

Below, check out a detailed list of some of the most famous and common audience callbacks for The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

NOTE: Audience callbacks can vary from one screening to another, and some lines may be considered offensive or inappropriate. The level of participation also varies, with some audiences being more raucous than others. It's essential to be respectful of the rules and norms of the specific screening you attend and avoid disrupting others' enjoyment of the film.

Pre-Show Anticipation:

  • "Are you a virgin?" (Often asked of first-time attendees).
  • "What's your favorite line/character/song?" (Icebreaker questions).
  • Yelling "Virgin!" at newcomers.

Opening Credits:

  • "Say it!" after "Science Fiction/Double Feature."
  • "Screw you!" after "Janet Leigh."
  • "I knew her!" after "Gone with the Wind."

When Brad and Janet Arrive at the Castle:

  • "Asshole!" when Brad's name is mentioned.
  • "Slut!" when Janet's name is mentioned.
  • "Virgin!" when they both say they're engaged.

When Riff Raff Answers the Door:

  • "You're very lucky!" when Riff Raff says, "You're lucky, he's lucky, I'm lucky, we're all lucky!"
  • "Eddie!" when he says, "It's a rather tender subject."

When Frank N. Furter Makes His Entrance:

  • "Great Scott!" when Dr. Scott's name is mentioned.
  • "What a guy!" when Frank's cape twirls.

When Frank Reveals Rocky:

  • "He's a credit to his..." when Frank asks, "What do you think of him?"
  • "Asshole!" when Frank sings "I'm just seven hours old."

During "Sweet Transvestite":

  • "What's the extra 'T' stand for?" when Frank says, "I'm just a sweet transvestite."
  • "Antici... pation!" during the pause.
  • "Say it again!" during "I see you shiver with antici... pation."

When Janet Slaps Rocky:

  • "Slut!" when Janet slaps Rocky and Brad says, "You bitch!"

During the Dinner Scene:

  • "Bullshit!" when Frank says, "It's not easy having a good time."
  • "So are we!" when Frank asks, "Do any of you know how to Madison?"

When Frank Unveils His Plan for Rocky and Janet:

  • "Where's your neck?" when he asks Janet to play doctor.
  • "Boring!" when Frank explains his plan.
  • "Why didn't you take off your clothes?" when Janet says she didn't.

During the Pool Scene:

  • "Asshole!" when Rocky emerges from the pool.
  • "Wet!" when he's dripping wet.
  • "Say it!" during "Don't dream it, be it."

When Riff Raff and Magenta Interrupt the Pool Scene:

  • "You're done!" when Riff Raff and Magenta arrive.
  • "Bullshit!" when Frank says, "I'll remove the cause."
  • "Asshole!" when Frank accuses Janet and Brad.

During the Climactic Floor Show:

  • "Go to hell!" when Frank sings, "Don't dream it, be it."
  • "You're a hot dog!" during "Rose Tint My World."
  • "Sausage!" during the same scene.
  • "I knew it!" when Columbia reveals Eddie's fate.
  • "Show us your T-Zone!" during "I'm Going Home."

When Dr. Scott Reveals His Identity:

  • "You're a hot dog!" when he arrives.
  • "I thought you liked it!" when he says, "You're lucky."
  • "Shame on you!" when Dr. Scott reveals his mission.

During the Final Scenes:

  • "I knew it!" when the castle takes off.
  • "Asshole!" when the criminologist appears.

End Credits:

  • "Say it!" after "Science Fiction/Double Feature" again.


Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Highlights From THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals Photo
Video: Watch Highlights From THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals

Watch highlights from the new musical The 12 at Goodspeed Musicals! Learn how to purchase tickets.

2
Video: Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Photo
Video: Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer

Through interviews with stage and screen stars who honed their craft at Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), including David Auburn, Christine Baranski, André De Shields, Laura Linney, John Patrick Shanley, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sam Waterston, the film chronicles the career-making momentsthat have come to define MTC. Watch a video trailer!

3
Santino Fontana, Nathan Lane, Judy Kuhn & More to Join CSC Gala Photo
Santino Fontana, Nathan Lane, Judy Kuhn & More to Join CSC Gala

Sarah L. Douglas of SLD Associates and John Weidman (CSC’s I Can Get It For You Wholesale) will be honored at CSC’s 2023 Gala. See who is performing and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Kilgore, Klena & More to Join The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall Photo
Kilgore, Klena & More to Join The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— will open its 2023-24 season with a brand-new concert program, featuring Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker. Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Sidney Paterra

Sidney is a Contributing Editor at BroadwayWorld and has been a superfan of theatre and all things Broadway for her entire life. Originally from North Carolina, she currently calls New York City home.... (read more about this author)

What's Hot on Broadway in 2023What's Hot on Broadway in 2023
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Broadway- A Complete GuideA BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Broadway- A Complete Guide
SWEENEY TODD on Broadway- A Complete GuideSWEENEY TODD on Broadway- A Complete Guide
SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway- A Complete GuideSOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You