Alex Brightman and Sara Chase to Depart SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway in January

Schmigadoon! Original Broadway cast members Alex Brightman and Sara Chase will be departing the production. The Tony Award nominated pair will play their final performances in Schmigadoon! on Sunday, January 17, 2027. Replacement casting for the roles will be announced at a later date.

The most Tony Award-nominated new musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” The production was also named “Outstanding New Musical” by the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Dorian Theater Awards. At the Chita Rivera Awards, Schmigadoon! received “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show,” while Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla were each recognized as “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show.” Schmigadoon! opened on Broadway on Monday, April 20, 2026 and is currently on sale through Sunday, April 4, 2027 at The Nederlander Theatre.

Schmigadoon! stars Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant's eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other. Sara Chase received 2026 Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for her performance as Melissa Gimble.

The musical also stars Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her, Disaster!) as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) as Emma Tate, Juan Pablo Di Pace (Mamma Mia, “Fuller House”) as Doc, Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”) as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson. Begio

From Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels, this brand-new comedy trapped inside a big Broadway musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, Death Becomes Her), with a book and Emmy Award-winning score by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), orchestrations from Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, music supervision and arrangements from David Chase, music direction from Steven Malone, scenic design from Scott Pask, costume design from Linda Cho, lighting design from Donald Holder, sound design from Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design from Tom Watson and makeup design from Ashley Ryan.

The North American tour of Schmigadoon! will launch in September 2027, kicking off at Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre before traveling across the U.S and Canada, with major engagements slated for Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more.

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