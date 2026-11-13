Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
Alex Brightman and Sara Chase to Depart SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway in January
The Tony Award nominees will play their final performance Sunday, January 17, 2027
Schmigadoon! Original Broadway cast members Alex Brightman and Sara Chase will be departing the production. The Tony Award nominated pair will play their final performances in Schmigadoon! on Sunday, January 17, 2027. Replacement casting for the roles will be announced at a later date.
The most Tony Award-nominated new musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” The production was also named “Outstanding New Musical” by the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Dorian Theater Awards. At the Chita Rivera Awards, Schmigadoon! received “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show,” while Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla were each recognized as “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show.” Schmigadoon! opened on Broadway on Monday, April 20, 2026 and is currently on sale through Sunday, April 4, 2027 at The Nederlander Theatre.
Schmigadoon! stars Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant's eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other. Sara Chase received 2026 Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for her performance as Melissa Gimble.
The musical also stars Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her, Disaster!) as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) as Emma Tate, Juan Pablo Di Pace (Mamma Mia, “Fuller House”) as Doc, Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”) as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson. Begio
From Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels, this brand-new comedy trapped inside a big Broadway musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, Death Becomes Her), with a book and Emmy Award-winning score by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), orchestrations from Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, music supervision and arrangements from David Chase, music direction from Steven Malone, scenic design from Scott Pask, costume design from Linda Cho, lighting design from Donald Holder, sound design from Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design from Tom Watson and makeup design from Ashley Ryan.
The North American tour of Schmigadoon! will launch in September 2027, kicking off at Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre before traveling across the U.S and Canada, with major engagements slated for Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more.
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Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
37 - David Chase: Behind the Music of Stage & Screen
Welcome to Season Four! On this episode of Conversations with Changemakers, we speak with David Chase, Music Director, Music Supervisor, and/or Dance Arranger for 40+ Broadway productions, as well as innumerable film and TV credits.
Act 102: Because We Can, Can, Can!
Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
About. This week on Odd Woman Out, Tutz sits down with Broadway icon Ann Harada—and we are getting into ALL of it. From originating Christmas Eve in Avenue Q to entering the wonderfully unhinged world of Schmigadoon!, Ann has built a career by doing something that sounds simple but definitely isn't: knowing who she is and refusing to pretend to be anyone else.
Max Clayton stars in the hit musical Schmigadoon!, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical. Clayton, plays dashing Danny Bailey in the show. He was honored with the Chita Rivera Award along with Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for his riveting and showstopping performance.
How to get to Scmigadoon? You go to take the long way through. Through Apple TV, then cancellation. Then to the lights of Broadway in a truncated version of the story that just doesn't quite hit as hard as that darn TV Show does. Well, you can't win them all....
Join us as we chat our favorite moments from last night's 79th annual Tony Awards. We also will chat the misses, the mistakes, and how many phones we counted were out when they shouldn't have been! Come join the convo live!
Ep257 - Isabelle McCalla, Swing in McCalla's 1998 CATS & Emma Tate in Schmigadoon!
“My most treasured possession was that VHS. I played it every single day. And then I started teaching myself every single track.” This episode features Isabelle McCalla who is currently starring as Emma Tate in Schmigadoon! on Broadway.
Join Heather and Amber for one of their favorite episodes every year where they go through each Tonys category and fight for their champion! Join in on the fun and stay tuned at the end of the show to see who wins the most categories!
Tea Time is officially open for business! For our inaugural episode, Mikayla sits down with Broadway actress McKenzie Kurtz - Drama Desk Award nominee, originator of Cassandra Stone in The Heart of Rock and Roll, and a performer whose credits span Anna in Frozen, Glinda in Wicked, and Annie Live!
THE BEST OF BROADWAY SHINES AT THE NEW DRAMATISTS SPRING LUNCHEON!
The stars came out in full force for the annual New Dramatists Spring Luncheon, bringing together some of Broadway’s brightest talents for an afternoon celebrating the future of theater.