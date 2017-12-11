Alex Baldwin May Turn 'Donald Trump' Character Into One-Man Broadway Show

This is bigly folks! According to Entertainment Weekly, Alec Baldwin may bring his Donald Trump impression to the Great White Way! The actor shared the news during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Asked if he had plans to carry his frequent SNL impression beyond television, Baldwin shared that he may be turning his book, titled 'You Can't Spell America Without Me' and co-written with Kurt Anderson, into a one-man Broadway show.



According to the report, Baldwin described the possible project as being in a similar vein to Will Ferrel's YOU'RE WELCOME AMERICA. In that show, Ferrell took his SNL impression of President George W. Bush to Broadway's Cort Theatre for a highly successful limited run.



If Baldwin follows through with his plan, the show's run wouldn't be "for very long." It would also be produced by SNL's Lorne Michaels, who owns the rights to his Trump. "What Lorne did do was give me permission to write the book, which was up to him to do," Baldwin told Stern. "This was all the genesis of this. Lorne owns my rendering of it; it's his intellectual property, as it should be."



Since September 2016, Baldwin has been taking on the persona of Donald Trump, earning an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy last September for his portrayal. He has appeared regularly on the NBC sketch comedy, often starring in the show's cold opening. Check out a recent appearance below:



Alec Baldwin last appeared on Broadway in 2013's ORPHANS. His other credits include TWENTIETH CENTURY, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, SERIOUS MONEY and LOOT.





