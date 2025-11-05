Alec Baldwin and John Patrick Shanley to Premiere OUTCASTS at Lee Strasberg Creative Center Benefit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alec Baldwin will join Academy Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley (Moonstruck, Doubt) for the world premiere of Outcasts, a special benefit reading in support of The Lee Strasberg Creative Center.

The one-night-only event will feature five new one-act plays written by Shanley and will take place on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 7:00 PM at TBN Theater, 111 East 15th Street, New York City.

The evening brings together a star-studded cast including Erick Betancourt, Rebecca De Mornay, Ivette Dumeng, Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Jamie Hector, Alessandra Mesa, Debra Messing, and Sidney Williams.

Baldwin reflected on the event’s significance, saying, “My acting career literally began in classrooms with Geoffrey Horne and Marcia Haufrecht at the Strasberg Institute on 15th Street. Strasberg gave me a technique built upon a foundation of truth. Among the great playwrights working today, John Patrick Shanley’s writing, with both the humor and the drama marbled together, demands a focus and agility that I acquired largely through Strasberg. I have long admired Shanley’s remarkable work and am grateful for the opportunity to celebrate it while benefiting my theatrical alma mater.”

Shanley added, “Each of these new pieces gives voice to the overlooked, the unheard, the exiled among us—the true outcasts. It’s a challenging and exciting evening featuring actors who are fearless in their work.”

The program will include five new one-act plays by Shanley:

Actor Ivan Hernandez (Company, Chicago Med) will serve as master of ceremonies, joined by a three-piece jazz band to open the evening with a musical prologue.

Notably, Baldwin, De Mornay, Hector, and Mesa are all alumni of The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, underscoring the event’s connection to the Center’s artistic legacy.

Proceeds from Outcasts will directly benefit The Lee Strasberg Creative Center’s scholarship and artistic development programs. Tickets and donations are available at givebutter.com/outcasts.