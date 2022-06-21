Aisha Jackson to Star in THE PRICE FOR FREEDOM Film

Aisha Jackson has joined the cast of Mario Van Peebles' new film, entitled The Price For Freedom. Pre-production has begun on the new film.

The Price For Freedom follows the true story of NAACP organizer Harry T. Moore and his wife Harriette, who were the only husband and wife to give their lives to the movement when a bomb exploded under their bedroom floor killing them as they slept on Christmas evening at 10:30 p.m. in 1951. No one was ever convicted of their murder.

The film is directed by Mario Van Peebles (Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Empire, The Last Ship, Sons of Anarchy) who stars as Moore opposite Jackson.

Aisha Jackson was the first Black actor to portray the role of Anna in Frozen on Broadway. She can currently be seen in Paradise Square on Broadway as the standby for Nelly O'Brien. She has also appeared in Waitress and Beautiful The Carole King Musical. Her other credits include Snow White in Once Upon a One More Time, A Bronx Tale, Ragtime, and Invisible Thread.

Van Peebles' many film roles include his critically acclaimed performance as another civil rights icon, Malcolm X, in the Oscar® nominated Ali. The cast is rounded out by three-time Emmy® winner Keith David (Greenleaf), Kevin Sorbo (Soul Surfer, God's Not Dead, Faith Under Fire) and Harry Lennix (The Blacklist).

The screenplay by John Didonna and Walter T. Shaw is inspired by The Bomb Heard Around the World and explores the mystery behind the Moores' slayings. Filming will take place for six weeks in Davie, Florida starting late July 2022 in an orange grove setting that strongly resembles the Mims, Florida home in Brevard County where the Moores worked, lived and died. Top Cat II Productions will complete exterior and interior shots with three specially constructed sets that replicate the Moores' home.

"Nineteen years before passage of the Civil Rights Act, Harry T. Moore launched voter registration drives in Florida that increased Black registered voters from 5% to 37%," noted Van Peebles. "His slogan was 'A Voteless Citizen is a Voiceless Citizen,' and that message and his commitment is extremely relevant today as Florida and states across the country enact legislation that could limit Black participation at the polls."

Shaw, who heads Top Cat II Productions with Diana Ross-Shaw, had created a curriculum, written by Erica Fix, about the Moores to be used in Florida schools that now faces some uncertainty due to a new Florida law commonly referred to as the "Stop WOKE Act," that restricts how racial history and issues may be addressed in classrooms.

"Harry and Harriette Moore were Florida school teachers for more than a decade and both were fired due to their civil rights activism," Shaw said. "It is incomprehensible and infuriating to me that students in Florida classrooms may not be allowed to learn of their history and, indeed, much of the history of the civil rights movement. It underscores the need for this film and I continue to work with a task force to allow this to be part of the curriculum."

The Price For Freedom has music by Mervyn Warren, music supervision by Linda Cohen and production design by Jerry Blohm. The film has not finalized distribution as pre-production begins.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron