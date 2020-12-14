Aisha Jackson to Join the BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY Team
Aisha Jackson is the newest member of the Broadway Princess Party!
It was announced this weekend during their Broadway Princess Holiday Party that Aisha Jackson (Frozen) would join the Broadway Princess Party team, making the popular trio a quartet.
Jackson joins members Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), and Courtney Reed (Aladdin).
"We have, at this time, a really really exciting announcement that makes me emotional," Egan said during the concert. "Ladies and gentleman, the incredible Aisha Jackson is permanently joining this Princess Posse making this trio into the quartet we always dreamed of. So she will be with us for all of our future concerts."
The Broadway Princess Holiday Party is available On Demand from BroadwayWorld Events through December 26. Get your tickets here!
Aisha Jackson most recently appeared on Broadway in Frozen (Anna standby). Her other Broadway credits include Waitress (Ensemble) and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Swing). Her regional credits include Memphis (Felicia) and Witness Uganda.
Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess as an iconic trio of Broadway originals/animation stars host an evening of festivities alongside their own Fairy Godfairy and special guests! Named "Outstanding Roadshow 2019" by Nashville's First Night Awards, your every dream will come true as these knockout voices sing the petticoats off every princess song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond!
