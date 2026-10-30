Ahtoy Juliana of BAILA Society Named NDI Artist-in-Residence

National Dance Institute has named Ahtoy Juliana of BAILA Society as its 2026-2027 Helen Stambler Neuberger Artist-in-Residence, in recognition of her artistic excellence.

The NDI Artist-in-Residence program is a one-year residency designed to support the creative process of a movement-based artist of color. NDI Artists-in-Residence receive rehearsal space at NDI's Jacques d'Amboise Center for Learning and the Arts in Harlem, performance opportunities, and peer to peer dialogue. They join a community of artists committed to the transformative power of inclusive dance education.

Previous residents include a prestigious lineup of emerging and accomplished professionals, among them dancer and choreographer Jerron Herman; Camille A. Brown & Dancers; Earl Mosley, Founder and Artistic Director of Earl Mosley's Diversity of Dance (EMDOD); Leonardo Sandoval and Gregory Richardson Co-Artistic Directors of the Brazilian tap and music ensemble Music from the Sole; Troy Anthony, Creative Director of Fire Ensemble Inc.; Tiffany Rea-Fisher, Artistic Director of EMERGE125; Mai Lê Hô, Founder of LayeRhythm.

Ahtoy Juliana is a globally recognized salsa and Latin Hustle dancer, arts educator, and professionally trained ballet dancer. Juliana grew up on Guam and has Indigenous Chamoru and Cuban ancestry. She has been a part of the Afro-Latin dance community since she moved to New York City at 17 years old. Juliana is a founding judge of the World Salsa Summit and continues to adjudicate national and international dance competitions. Juliana was also a principal dancer in the film adaptation of 'In the Heights,' and in 2022, she joined the cast of 'Do the Hustle,' which was featured at Jacob's Pillow and the Guggenheim Museum. This year, she was also awarded residency at the Guggenheim Museum's Works & Process program.

In 2006, Juliana, alongside Daniel Enskat and Joseph Rivera, co-founded BAILA Society, a cultural arts organization and dance school that is dedicated to the preservation of Afro-Latin social dance and folkloric traditions. BAILA Society partners with dance institutions such as Peridance and Ailey Extension to teach students and audiences worldwide. As its Artistic Director, Juliana has created over three dozen works for the internationally recognized company.

Juliana leads community efforts to archive Latin Hustle in partnership with CENTRO: the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College, CUNY, and Dance Is Life, a communitarian dance heritage organization. In addition to her work in dance and advocacy, Juliana also holds a PhD in epidemiology from Columbia University.

As the 2026-2027 NDI Artist-in-Residence, Juliana will develop original work while choreographing salsa and teaching salsa history to dancers in the NDI Celebration Team. NDI's Celebration Team is an ensemble whose dancers receive full scholarships to learn more challenging choreography with NDI. Celebration Team dancers remain with NDI through the end of middle school. In addition to performing in NDI's annual Event of the Year, these dancers have regular opportunities to perform at prestigious events and venues.

NDI Teaching Artists will also have the opportunity to attend Latin dance workshops led by BAILA Society, learning from their innovative artistry and choreographic expertise to generate new educational practices in NDI classrooms, impacting over 6,500 students.

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