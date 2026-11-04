Aga Khan Master Musicians to Perform With Vincent Peirani at Asia Society New York

Aga Khan Master Musicians with Vincent Peirani will appear in concert on Wednesday, November 18, at 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. The event takes place at Asia Society in New York at 725 Park Avenue at 70th Street in New York City.

The Aga Khan Master Musicians artist collective was formed through the Aga Khan Music Programme, a multi-faceted education, performance, production, commissioning, and awards platform that convenes leading artists from the Eastern and Mediterranean worlds to explore what happens when long-travelled musical paths meet again in the present.

The members of the Aga Khan Master Musicians and their special guests - collectively representing roots in Central Asia, the Middle East, and France - draw on both their cultural heritages and their personal experiences, including encounters with displacement and migration, to create a modern sound that resonates across continents and centuries. At Asia Society, the group performs a fresh program of jointly created works inspired by the ancient routes that once connected trade and culture between Asia and the Mediterranean.

The instrumentation itself embodies this spirit of cross-cultural dialogue: Feras Charestan on the qanun, a plucked string instrument of the Middle East; Abbos Kosimov on the doira, the traditional Uzbek frame drum; Vincent Peirani on the accordion; Basel Rajoub on the saxophone and the duclar, a Middle Eastern wind instrument; and Yurdal Tokcan on the oud, the lute-like plucked instrument emblematic of the Middle East.

This program is made possible, in part, by the generous support of Naznin and Mahmood Khimji.

Tickets are $40-$50 for the general public and may be purchased here.

Find out more about upcoming events and buy tickets at AsiaSociety.org/NY

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