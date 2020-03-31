Adam Schlesinger is in a Medically Induced Coma After Contracting COVID-19

Deadline has reported that Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee, is reportedly in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after contracting the virus.

Schlesinger, who is also the leader of the band Fountains of Wayne, was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for writing the title track of the Tom Hanks film That Thing You Do!

Fountains of Wayne was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2003 for Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Stacy's Mom".

Schlesinger received two Tony nominations in 2008 Best Musical and Best Original Score for the musical Cry-Baby. Schlesinger also received a 2013 Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Song for his "Elmo The Musical" theme for Sesame Street, and a 2011 Daytime Emmy nomination for the song "I Wonder" from Sesame Street.

Schlesinger received a 2012 Emmy Award for Outstanding Music And Lyrics for the song he co-wrote with David Javerbaum for their song "It's Not Just For Gays Anymore", which was performed by Neil Patrick Harris at the opening of the Tony Awards. Schlesinger and Javerbaum also received 2013 Emmy Award for Outstanding Music And Lyrics for their song "If I Had Time", performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the closing number of the 66th Tony Awards telecast.

Schlesinger received two 2016 Emmy nominations for his work on the CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as well as a 2017 Emmy nomination. In 2019 he won the 2019 Emmy award for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal", and was also nominated for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for the season 4 theme of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.





