Adam Schlesinger is in a Medically Induced Coma After Contracting COVID-19
Deadline has reported that Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee, is reportedly in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after contracting the virus.
Read the full story HERE.
Schlesinger, who is also the leader of the band Fountains of Wayne, was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for writing the title track of the Tom Hanks film That Thing You Do!
Fountains of Wayne was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2003 for Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Stacy's Mom".
Schlesinger received two Tony nominations in 2008 Best Musical and Best Original Score for the musical Cry-Baby. Schlesinger also received a 2013 Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Song for his "Elmo The Musical" theme for Sesame Street, and a 2011 Daytime Emmy nomination for the song "I Wonder" from Sesame Street.
Schlesinger received a 2012 Emmy Award for Outstanding Music And Lyrics for the song he co-wrote with David Javerbaum for their song "It's Not Just For Gays Anymore", which was performed by Neil Patrick Harris at the opening of the Tony Awards. Schlesinger and Javerbaum also received 2013 Emmy Award for Outstanding Music And Lyrics for their song "If I Had Time", performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the closing number of the 66th Tony Awards telecast.
Schlesinger received two 2016 Emmy nominations for his work on the CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as well as a 2017 Emmy nomination. In 2019 he won the 2019 Emmy award for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal", and was also nominated for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for the season 4 theme of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Rounds Up His Favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' Covers
Andrew Lloyd Webber called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production o... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch The Cast of BEETLEJUICE on STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues today (2pm) with the cast of Beetlejuice... (read more)
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 7
We've been compiling videos from college seniors all around the country for our new daily showcase series. Although their performances were cancelled,... (read more)