Composers Concordance will presents Adam Holzman - Solo Piano, an evening celebrating the acclaimed pianist, composer, and musical director. Drawing on a remarkable career spanning jazz, progressive rock, and contemporary music, Holzman brings together a lifetime of musical influences, from his years performing and serving as musical director for Miles Davis to his collaborations with Steven Wilson.

The program features compositions by Dan Cooper, Miles Davis, Jane Getter, Adam Holzman, Eugene W. McBride, Gene Pritsker, Dave Soldier, and Steven Wilson, with Holzman performing on solo piano.

Among the evening's highlights is a particularly personal connection to The Doors. Holzman grew up surrounded by music as the son of Jac Holzman, founder of Elektra Records, the legendary label that signed The Doors and helped launch their career. Having known members of the band as a child, Adam's relationship with their music extends beyond artistic influence. The concert includes a composition reflecting this unique connection and his early experiences with one of rock music's most iconic groups.

Another central focus is Holzman's extraordinary musical relationship with Miles Davis. Recruited by Davis in 1985 to perform on the landmark album Tutu, Holzman went on to spend four years with the legendary trumpeter, eventually becoming his musical director. His firsthand experience placed him at the heart of one of Davis's most adventurous creative periods, when jazz, funk, electronics, and contemporary influences converged.

The program also reflects Holzman's continuing creative journey, including his work with Steven Wilson, whose progressive rock projects have introduced Holzman's distinctive keyboard artistry to audiences around the world.

Joining Holzman as special guests are Jane Getter on guitar and poet Robert C. Ford, adding further dimensions to this eclectic musical evening.

Blending musical history, personal connections, and adventurous piano performance, Adam Holzman - Solo Piano offers an intimate look into the experiences and influences of a remarkable musical career.

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