Photos & Video: Actors & Artists Unite 2 End Alz Raises Over $350,000

“I am in awe of this team,” marveled Nancy Daly, Founder, and National Team Captain.

Dec. 23, 2022  

Actors & Artists Unite to End Alzheimer's, a National Team for the Walk to End Alzheimer's, sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association, has now raised over $350,000!

See photos and video below!

"I am in awe of this team," marveled Nancy Daly, Founder, and National Team Captain. "We are the only non-corporate National Team. Our team members rally their families, friends, and communities nationwide in our work for a cure for Alzheimer's and Dementia. We had teams walk around the South Street Seaport in New York; on the National Mall in Washington DC and six teams walked throughout Southern California. Three of our national teams are in Florida- Palm Beach, Sarasota, and Ft. Lauderdale. All had loved ones who were affected by the hurricanes. They were so dedicated- they brought their communities together to support each other and to join us in any way they could to raise awareness; create programs and outreach; make early detection more available and support research for prevention and to slow the progression of Alzheimer's.

Many of our team members are caregivers for their loved ones and many walk to honor loved ones they have lost. I will never forget the first time I had to write my Dad's name on my purple flower for the Promise Flower Ceremony- purple is the color we raise if we have lost a loved one. I wrote his name, took a picture of the flower, and then fell to my knees, I was crying so hard. They are why we walk- a legacy of love and honor. I founded this team in honor of my Dad. I live for the day that we no longer walk for a cure, we dance because we found one. I am so proud and blessed to be in the company of such champions. We have wonderful people who cheer for our team and support us and I know them through social media! I am so grateful to be surrounded by these angels on earth who believe in giving back and a future we can all remember. Come join us! We are a National Team and all are welcome! Our motto is- When Actors & Artists Unite- the world can shift! And it has! Slainte!"

