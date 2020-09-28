Aaron Lazar, Jen Cody. and More Join HALLELUJAH, BABY! Panel for York Theatre Company
The York continues its fall season of virtual events on Tuesday with a live company reunion.
The York continues its fall season of virtual events on Tuesday with a live company reunion of its 2000 and 2018 Musicals in Mufti productions of Hallelujah, Baby!.
Join directors Hope Clarke and Gerry McIntyre and cast members Jen Cody, Latoya Edwards, Thursday Farrar, Aaron Lazar, Jarran Muse, Vivian Reed, Tally Sessions, Stephanie Umoh, Dathan Williams, along with York's James Morgan and theater historian Charles Wright for this virtual panel discussion.
The event will take place online Tuesday, September 29th, at 7 p.m.. For more information and tickets click here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Glenn Close, Laura Linney, Patti LuPone and More Set For ANGELS IN AMERICA Benefit Performance
An all-star livestream benefit performance of scenes from Angels in America will be presented in support of amfAR's Fund to Fight COVID-19. ...
VIDEO: Watch FAME THE MUSICAL with The Shows Must Go On- Live Now!
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON is officially back this week with the FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR as part of new season: 'THE GREATS ON TOUR'. There...
FAME TV Series Cast Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of the hit TV series 'Fame' will join them LIVE on Saturday, September 26 at 8 PM ET for ...
Broadway Jukebox: 25 Songs for Falling Into Autumn!
Bust out your chunky sweaters, heat up your pumpkin spice latte, and get ready to roll in the leaves. Autumn is here and we're falling into the season...
THE BAND'S VISIT Tour Wins Helen Hayes Award for 'Outstanding Visiting Production'
On September 25, the 36th Annual Helen Hayes Awards concluded, after a series of virtual events celebrating Washington's dynamic and diverse theatre c...
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Will Return to the West End in November
The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning box office hit, has announced that it will return to the Duchess Theatre, its home for the last si...