ALICE IN PHALLUSLAND IN CONCERT to Celebrate 20 Years of the cell in Concert on December 12 at Symphony Space

the cell (Founding Artistic Director Nancy Manocherian, Artistic Director Kira Simring) has announced the full cast for their special presentation of ALICE IN PHALLUSLAND IN CONCERT: A 20TH ANNIVERSARY CELLEBRATION, written by Nancy Manocherian, with music and additional lyrics by Joseph Hendel, directed by Kira Simring, at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025) on Saturday, December 12 at 7pm.

In the Dome, a last stronghold of humanity, women rule while men serve as reproductive objects. Alice, the prototype for a superior human, is the creation and prized possession of the powerful yet misguided Phal, female heir to the Dome throne. Sweet Alice never questions her world, until a shipwrecked stranger appears. With a glitchy robot nanny, an errant laptop, and the Four Whoresmen of the Apocalypse, Alice sets out to learn who she really is and what it means to be truly human.

The special one night only benefit concert celebrates 20 years of the cell incubating new work that mines the mind, pierces the heart and awakens the soul.

Cast

The cast will feature Carey Blackburn (How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, National Tour), Almeria Campbell (Sheltered at the cell), Spencer Gonzalez (Freedom's Last Stand at Target Margin; Ghostlight at The Tank), Darron Hayes (Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway; I Can Get It For You Wholesale at Classic Stage Company), L'ogan Jones (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical; Clueless, The Musical with The New Group/Signature Theatre), Quincy Lawson (Convicted Again at Open Jar Studios), Matthew Liu (Falling Out: A New Musical at UNDER St. Marks), Sarah Nandola (Sati: Goddess Incarnate at 54 Below), Gina Simone Pemberton (The Female Role Model Project at 3LD), Andrea Prestinario (Fun Home at Baltimore Center Stage), Jay Roberts-Miller (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, National Tour), and Darius-Anthony Robinson (Drunk Musicals).

Creative Team

The creative team will include Lighting Design by Bobbi René Fullerton (Sickbed at the cell; Same/Same/Different at Theaterlab), Costume & Props Design by Brendan McCann (Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below; A Musical About Star Wars at Theatre Row), with Dramaturgy & Stage Management by Richard Urquiza, Music Director Calvin Hitchcock (Falling Out: A New Musical at UNDER St. Marks), Co-Music Director Cole Abod (Hadestown on Broadway), and Musician Karl Ronneburg (Metropolitan Opera). The production team includes Creative Producer Megan Gillis (City Lyric Opera), Assistant Line Producer Rabiah Rowther, and Production Manager Julian Singer-Corbin.

Event Details

Venue: Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025

Date and time: Saturday, December 12 at 7pm

Tickets ($36 GA; $108 for VIP with afterparty) are available for advance purchase at www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-alice-in-phallusland. The performance will run approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission.

About the cell

the cell (Founding Artistic Director Nancy Manocherian and Artistic Director Kira Simring) is a not-for-profit dedicated to the incubation and presentation of new work across all artistic disciplines that mine the mind, pierce the heart and awaken the soul. Founded as a '21st century salon', the cell has provided a developmental home in the heart of Chelsea for performing artists, installation artists, choreographers, and more for 20 years. Central to the organization is the Residency Program, which has granted space and funds to hundreds of artists on a project-by-project basis, allowing for tailored support and creative freedom. Past performances include The Charioteer (with Amanda + James), Beauty Freak (with What Will the Neighbors Say?) Arborlogues, The Trojans (with Loading Dock Theatre), Sheltered, Communion, The Tiger's Bride, cryptochrome, I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, The Final Veil, Elizabeth Swados' Nightclub Cantata, What Keeps You Going?, Fruma-Sarah (Waiting in the Wings), Persou, Tolerance Party, Found, The Evolution of Mann, Bastard Jones (Drama Desk Award-nominated), Crackskull Row, HeyJude, Peter/Wendy, The McGowan Trilogy, Horse Girls, Hard Times: An American Musical (now the Tony Award-nominated Paradise Square) and Guilty, Blackout, and Dinner and Delusion. Work developed at the cell has been seen on Broadway, Irish Repertory Theatre, Arts Nova, The Tank, Southwark Playhouse, MCC, Rattlestick Playwrights' Theatre, Joe's Pub, New World Stages, Cherry Lane Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Portland Stage, Toyohashi Arts Theatre, Kino Theater, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Tank, Carnegie Stage, Carnegie Museum of Art, SoMad and Art Basel Miami. www.thecelltheatre.org

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