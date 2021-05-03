AFM Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer Releases Statement on New York's Lifting of Capacity Controls

AFM Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer has released a statement addressing New York's lifting of capacity controls, and expressing optimism for the future of the industry.

The musicians of NYC welcome the recent announcement by Governor Cuomo that New York will end most capacity restrictions on May 19, including on Broadway. We're feeling hopeful and optimistic that the re-opening of NYC is within sight. Already, the New York Philharmonic and many other ensembles have been performing for New Yorkers. Now, with the ending of most capacity restrictions in NYC, even more safe outdoor -- and indoor -- performances will be possible. This couldn't have been possible without the tremendous sacrifices that all of us have made for more than a year as well as the inspiring work of scientists around the world who created a safe vaccination program. We're optimistic that audiences will soon get to enjoy the sound of live music again in all of their favorite venues, and we're optimistic that our musicians -- and our entire industry -- will get back to work soon.



AFM Local 802 represents thousands of highly skilled musicians who drive New York City's thriving cultural and tourism economy. Its members -- who perform on Broadway, at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Radio City, in recording studios, as teaching artists, on late-night TV shows and in other televised bands, in hotels, clubs, festivals and venues across NYC -- are protected by collective bargaining agreements ensuring proper classification, fair treatment and a living wage.



Adam Krauthamer is a professional horn player in NYC. He paused his performing career to run for president of Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, and when he was elected in 2018 at the age of 37, he became his union's youngest president.