A $10 lottery policy has been annoucned ahead of A View from the Bridge's first preview next Friday, November 27. The first lottery is open now, and the first drawing will take place Monday, November 23, for performances November 27 through November 29. The strictly limited engagement will play at La MaMa beginning November 27 through February 27, 2027 with an opening night set for Sunday, December 13.

A View from the Bridge will offer $10 lottery tickets exclusively on the TodayTix app. The lottery is open now, and entrants will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win up to two tickets for the upcoming week of performances. Each week's lottery closes for entries at 12PM on Monday, and winners are drawn at that time for performances Tuesday through the following Monday. The first drawing will take place Monday, November 23, for performances November 27 through November 29.

Check out photos of the cast in rehearsal here.

The cast for A View from the Bridge directed by Neil Pepe includes Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell (Eddie Carbone), Carla Gugino (Beatrice), Fred Hechinger (Rodolpho), Tony, Olivier, and Emmy Award nominee Alfred Molina (Alfieri), Tony Award nominee Tom Pecinka (Marco), Riley Prior (Catherine), Erick Betancourt (Mike), Taylor Dunbar, Matthew J. Harris (2nd Immigrant Officer), Jordan Lage (1st Immigrant Officer), Lou Liberatore (Louis), Benj Mirman (Tony/Mr. Lipari), Allen Tedder, and Carly Zien.

The creative team for A View from the Bridge will include scenic design by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by John Torres, sound design by two-time Tony nominee Palmer Hefferan, and Wig & Hair design by Rob Pickens. Casting is by Taylor Williams. Jason Hindelang serves as Production Stage Manager. Production management is by Bethany Weinstein Stewert. Ticketing and Marketing Strategy are by Insight Tix. Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager for the production.

Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge tells the story of Eddie Carbone, a Brooklyn longshoreman whose tightly held world begins to unravel when his wife Beatrice's cousins, Marco and Rodolpho, arrive from Italy seeking a new life in America. As Catherine, the niece Eddie has raised as his own, falls in love with Rodolpho, Eddie's protectiveness curdles into jealousy, setting him on a course toward an irreversible act of betrayal that fractures his family and his community. Set in the immigrant neighborhoods of 1950s Brooklyn, Miller's searing tragedy explores the tensions between devotion and desire, justice and loyalty, and the promise and pressures of the American Dream.

The seminal Miller masterwork premiered off-Broadway for the first time in 1965 at the Sheridan Square Playhouse starring Robert Duvall, Jon Voight, with direction by Ulu Grosbard and assistant direction by Dustin Hoffman. This 2026 production marks the first time since 1965 that it will have its off-Broadway return.

A View from the Bridge is produced by Play Hooky Productions.

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