A Look Back at the Many Stage Roles of Tony Winner Celia Keenan-Bolger

Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger is back on the New York stage! The beloved Broadway actress is currently starring in Second Stage Theater's world premiere production of The Visitors, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham. The comedy-drama, which just opened last night, follows four siblings whose relationships are put to the test when one makes an unexpected request.

For more than two decades, Keenan-Bolger has been one of the theatre's most versatile performers, bringing warmth, humor, vulnerability, and emotional depth to an extraordinary range of characters. From her early days as a musical theatre favorite to her Tony-winning turn in To Kill a Mockingbird, she has built a career defined by unforgettable performances in both musicals and plays.

With five competitive Tony Award nominations, one win, and a 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recognizing her humanitarian contributions, Keenan-Bolger has earned her place among Broadway's most respected talents. In celebration of her latest Off-Broadway appearance (her sixth with Second Stage), we're looking back at some of the stage roles that have made her a favorite among theatre fans.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (2005)

Every Broadway star has a breakout role, and for Keenan-Bolger, it came with a dictionary and a spelling competition. In William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's beloved musical comedy, she originated the role of Olive Ostrovsky, a shy, sweet-natured contestant whose complicated home life gives the show's quirky humor an unexpectedly emotional center. Her performance earned her the first of five competitive Tony Award nominations, establishing her as a major new talent.

Les Misérables (2006)

Following her success in Spelling Bee, Keenan-Bolger returned to Broadway in the 2006 revival of Les Misérables, taking on the role of Éponine. As the streetwise young woman whose unrequited love for Marius becomes one of the musical's most heartbreaking storylines, she brought a different kind of emotional intensity to the stage. The role also gave Keenan-Bolger an opportunity to tackle one of musical theatre's most recognizable songs, "On My Own."

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Merrily We Roll Along (2012)

In 2012, Keenan-Bolger took on the role of Mary Flynn in New York City Center Encores! production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along. The musical, which famously tells the story of three friends in reverse chronological order, follows the changing relationships between composer Franklin Shepard, lyricist Charley Kringas, and writer Mary Flynn as youthful optimism gives way to disappointment and regret. She starred alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda as Charley and Colin Donnell as Franklin. Directed by James Lapine, the limited engagement was preserved on a cast recording released by PS Classics.

Peter and the Starcatcher (2012)

In 2012, Keenan-Bolger helped bring a little theatrical magic to Broadway in Peter and the Starcatcher, the wildly inventive play that imagines the origins of Peter Pan. As Molly Aster, the fiercely intelligent and adventurous young heroine, she led audiences through a fantastical world of pirates, lost boys, and mysterious starstuff. Her performance earned her another Tony Award nomination.

The Glass Menagerie (2013)

Keenan-Bolger took on one of the American theatre's most delicate characters in the 2013 Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie. Playing Laura Wingfield opposite Cherry Jones as Amanda, Zachary Quinto as Tom, and Brian J. Smith as the Gentleman Caller, she sensitivity to the painfully shy young woman who retreats into a world of glass figurines. Directed by John Tiffany, the performance earned another Tony nomination, as well as a Drama Desk Award.

The Cherry Orchard (2016)

In Roundabout Theatre Company's 2016 Broadway revival of Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, Keenan-Bolger took on the role of Varya, the practical and hardworking adopted daughter of Madame Ranevskaya. The production, directed by Simon Godwin, featured a new adaptation by Stephen Karam and an ensemble that included Diane Lane, Joel Grey, and Harold Perrineau.

To Kill a Mockingbird (2018)

One of the defining performances of Keenan-Bolger's career came in Aaron Sorkin's Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. As Scout Finch, the young daughter of Atticus Finch, she served as both a central character and a guide through the story's exploration of justice, prejudice, and morality. Starring alongside Jeff Daniels as Atticus, she delivered a performance that earned her the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play, her first competitive Tony win after several nominations.

Mother Play (2024)

Keenan-Bolger returned to Broadway in 2024 in Paula Vogel's Mother Play, a deeply personal family drama presented by Second Stage Theater. Starring alongside Jessica Lange and Jim Parsons, she played Martha, one of two siblings growing up under the influence of their complicated and often volatile mother. Spanning decades of family history, the play gave Keenan-Bolger the opportunity to explore the evolving relationship between a daughter, her brother, and the woman who raised them. Her performance earned her a fifth competitive Tony nomination and another Drama Desk Award.

The Gilded Age (2022–Present)

Keenan-Bolger has also brought her talents to the small screen with a recurring role in HBO's acclaimed period drama The Gilded Age. Set against the backdrop of 1880s New York City, the series explores the social rivalries, shifting fortunes, and cultural transformations of an era defined by extraordinary wealth and ambition. Keenan-Bolger plays Mrs. Bruce, the capable and dependable housekeeper of the wealthy Russell family, whose household is at the center of the show's high-society drama. The fourth season is now airing on HBO.

The Gilded Age, HBO, © Alison Cohen Rosa

Now, Keenan-Bolger is returning to Second Stage Theater in The Visitors, a world premiere comedy-drama by Bryna Turner. Directed by Jenna Worsham, the play follows Joanna, a woman eager to become a parent who invites her three siblings to her New York City apartment to ask them for a shocking favor. Appearing alongside Esco Jouléy, Will Pullen, Mary Wiseman, and Danny Wolohan, Keenan-Bolger is part of an ensemble exploring the complicated bonds between siblings and the ways family relationships change as we grow older. The production marks another chapter in her longstanding relationship with Second Stage Theater, where she has previously appeared in productions including Mother Play, A Parallelogram, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Catch her in The Visitors at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center before it closes on December 6, 2026.