A KIDMAN CAROL to Offer $30 and $39 Tickets Through Digital Rush and Lottery

A Kidman Carol will launch digital rush and lottery policies for its upcoming run Off-Broadway. Performances begin at New World Stages on Monday, November 16. The strictly limited 54-performance engagement must end on Wednesday, December 30.

The digital lottery is now open and will close on Monday, November 9 at 11:59pm. There will be drawings on Thursday, November 12, Friday, November 13, and Monday, November 16 at 12pm ET where winners will have 24 hours to claim and pay for their tickets. The lottery will include all preview performances between Monday, November 16 and Sunday, November 29. Lottery tickets are $30 inclusive of fees and are available at rush.telecharge.com.

A digital rush will also be available for all performances and will open at 11am each day of the performance. A maximum of two tickets can be purchased per person. Digital rush tickets are $39 inclusive of fees and will be available at rush.telecharge.com.

Written by Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, A Kidman Carol stars Marla Mindelle as Nicole Kidman and Josh Sharp as Cate Blanchett with Ashby Florence, Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula rounding out the ensemble and Lizzy Brooks and Michael Khalid Karadsheh as swings.

On Oscar's Eve, Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett (Josh Sharp, ta-da!) is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman (Marla Mindelle, Titanique) in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster, and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart — or her soul, cinema, and the world as we know it could perish.

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