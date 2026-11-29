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Is there a doctor in the house?

Those in the medical profession have often been depicted on stage, with doctors serving as pivotal characters in many a drama. In recent years, medically-centered stories have begun to be featured in an increasing number of musicals, both on and off-Broadway. Five of this season’s off-Broadway musicals directly address medical events from different angles.

The Heart, which recently opened at Roundabout’s Laura Pels Theatre off-Broadway, is a musical about a heart transplant. The electronic music-fueled piece is a 90-minute, finely-tuned roller coaster of a show. Its unlikely health and medicine-related subject matter makes The Heart reminiscent of Next to Normal (2008), which surprised audiences two decades ago with the ways that it took on mental health and treatment. That show made a jump from off-Broadway to Broadway, and there’s already buzz that The Heart may do the same.

The Heart draws its audience into the nuanced stories behind the dozens of characters—played by nine versatile actors—involved in one heart transplant. Not only are doctors and nurses depicted in The Heart, so are other medical professionals such as those who work for the Organ Donor Network. The extremely moving musical with book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, and music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath is directed by Christopher Ashley.

Also currently playing off-Broadway is Soon, written by Nick Blaemire and directed by Will Blum. The show is occupying a new space: a loft above St. Luke’s on 46th Street. Audiences surround the production, just as they did when Soon played downtown at the East Village Basement last year. The deeply emotional new musical addresses apocalyptic dread brought on by the current state of the world, including our environmental crisis. But—minimizing spoilers as much as possible—the show also winds up being about a major health situation.

Soon centers on a young protagonist who we learn is reckoning with both a personal medical emergency and our global environmental one. These themes are universal and Soon makes one understand why we’re seeing an increasing number of shows addressing them. Throughout its development as an art form, musical theatre has taken steps forward to address the realistic issues of society, whether that has meant examining global politics, real relationships, human frailty, or other serious real-life topics.

Scene from A New Brain. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Off-Broadway in recent decades has been home to other unconventional musicals addressing medical experiences, from A New Brain (1998), William Finn and James Lapine’s take on Finn’s stroke and recovery, to Kimberly Akimbo (2021), by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, which depicted a rare medical condition similar to progeria, and eventually transferred to Broadway. And Broadway has seen its own share of musicals explicitly related to medical situations in the past few decades as well. From the previously mentioned Next to Normal (2008), centered on bipolar disorder, to Jagged Little Pill (2019), which tackles addiction, to Big Fish (2013), which is driven by a cancer diagnosis, more musicals are taking on topics in the medical world directly.

While illness has always had a dramatic presence in both plays and musicals, musicals that center medical issues in their plots are a somewhat newer occurrence. Both Baby (1983) and Passion (1994) experienced criticism in the late 20th century for the medical elements of their stories. In the case of the former, it was the inclusion of the more clinical side of pregnancy and in the case of the latter, it was the depiction of the uglier sides of illness, as experienced by the musical’s leading lady. These very different musicals are both great in their own right, and each strove to address real life situations that humans find themselves in outside the theater doors. While some might balk at spending their night out at the theater being reminded of human frailty, these shows are bravely addressing themes of health and sickness that everyone will encounter in their real lives.

Another new musical this season also depicted a young protagonist with a major health crisis. This was Broad Strokes, comedian Cat Cohen’s musical exploration of her own stroke at the age of 30. As modern comedians often mine their own health situations for material, it follows that an autobiographical solo musical comedy would come from this angle as well. Comedy’s influence on off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway musical theatre has been strongly felt in recent years as comedians like Cohen as well as other examples like Bo Burnham and Bridget Everett have brought musical elements into personal comedy pieces and fused the genres.

Cohen penned Broad Strokes with her frequent collaborator David Dabbon, and the two had audiences at the Lucille Lortel roaring with laughter even as they shared details of Cohen’s congenital heart defect and harrowing corrective surgery. Alex Timbers directed the darkly funny piece which delved into unexpected corners of the medical world as experienced through Cohen’s eyes. As Cohen self-deprecatingly described her real-life experience from diagnosis to recovery, the design welcomed Lortel audiences into a Victorian-era gothic castle. The melodramatic design complemented the gravity of the tale, while also adding whimsy and humor. While The Heart and Soon have comedic moments, they are at their core, dramatic musicals; Broad Strokes’ has the tone of a friend going through a serious illness who never loses their sense of humor.

The Heart, Soon, and Broad Strokes are all set in current day more or less, but Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, an off-Broadway entry from earlier this season, transported audiences back to the 17th century. Giulia Tofana, a real-life figure, was a groundbreaking woman of her time who acted as an apothecary and to a degree, a pharmacist and doctor, during a time where women were not allowed to serve in these roles. Throughout history, women have occupied many medical positions, whether in official capacities or not, using their skills and intelligence to treat illness and maintain good health. Tofana used her medical and scientific prowess to defend the fellow women in her community, protecting them from violent men with the use of a poison that she created. Her story has become somewhat apocryphal, with not all details officially confirmed in the historic record—but this does not mean that she did not take brave actions repeatedly, including saving women from abuse, as depicted in the musical version of her story.

This new musical was the brainchild of pop artist Jennifer Nettles, who penned book, music, and lyrics, and also starred in the piece, directed by Mary Zimmerman. While the story of women taking their health and protection into their own hands and fighting back against the patriarchy certainly resonates during these times, the show was firmly set in its historic 1600s time period—albeit with an anachronistic modern score. In Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, medicine and science became a tool of resistance and a form of power.

Scene from Girl, Interrupted. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

This summer’s musical entry at The Public Theater, Girl, Interrupted, also brought audiences back to a different era to examine how women were treated by, and in some cases overcame, the medical world of their time. In the case of this musical adaptation of the acclaimed book by Susanna Kaysen, the setting was the late 1960s. Like Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, this show featured another pop artist taking a crack at musical theatre; in this case, Aimee Mann wrote the music and lyrics. The book was by Martyna Majok and the show was directed by Jo Bonney.

In Girl, Interrupted, Susanna is committed to a psychiatric institution following a suicide attempt. At this center, she meets a variety of other young women who have been institutionalized for reasons that reflect powerfully on the shortcomings of society. Medical treatment is weaponized against the young women, with electroconvulsive therapy utilized in ways that seem unacceptable to modern eyes. The characters are treated for various mental health diagnoses but the misunderstanding of underlying reasons as well as willful bad intent leads to a mix of results. In Girl, Interrupted the power of medicine is in how the characters recognize its abuse and play the system in order to circumvent it.





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