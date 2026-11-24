Musical Theatre Radio will broadcast A Country Christmas Carol "On Air," the “wake up and smell the coffee,” retelling of Dickens, twice this season: Sunday, December 13, and Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day), both at 6 PM Eastern / 5 PM Central.

Set in Marley County, U.S.A., where folks don't have a whole lot, A Country Christmas Carol puts a fresh spin on the classic. One of its big ideas: Bob Cratchit is now a single mother, Bobbie Jo Cratchit, working for a Scrooge who would rather count his money than his blessings. The score by Albert Evans (Pageant, Nite Club Confidential), with book and lyrics by Ronald Kaehler (Under the Overture), brings real country sound to the story, from the opening "Marley County Christmas" to "Count to Ten, Bobbie Jo” and the Brenda Lee inspires, “Jingle-Ayo." LISTEN: Musical Theatre Radio.

The broadcast is the "On Air" radio presentation hosted by Tony winner Hal Linden and narrated by three-time Tony nominee Terrence Mann. It began during the pandemic as a live radio version of the show, alongside a studio cast album released in December 2020 and produced by James A. Rocco of Thirty Saints Productions.

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