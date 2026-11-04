92NY Harkness Dance Center Launches Free Dance-Based Phonics Video Series for Young Learners

92NY Harkness Dance Center and DEL (Dance Education Laboratory) have announced DEL Dancing Phonics, a free K-2 video series and Teacher Activity Guide that teaches foundational reading skills through dance, combining research-based literacy instruction with embodied learning experiences.

DEL Dancing Phonics was designed in alignment with New York City Public Schools' rollout of the NYC Reads Initiative in the 2023-24 school year, which marked a shift towards city-wide literacy instruction grounded in the Science of Reading to support NYC students in achieving grade-level proficiency. This supplemental resource launched on the DEL website on October 28 with 10 videos, downloadable teacher activities, and printable and projectable phonics cards, offering an engaging, creative approach that complements core literacy instruction. Several videos are also available on the DEL Dancing Phonics YouTube channel, with more added in the coming weeks. For more information on the literacy foundations of DEL Dancing Phonics, please click here.

“DEL Dancing Phonics represents a new chapter for DEL in that the work is intentionally designed for classroom teachers, bringing embodied learning into K-2 classrooms beyond our traditional dance education audience,” comments Erin Lally, Executive Director, Harkness Dance Center and Director, Dance Education Laboratory (DEL).

Rachael Lieblein-Jurbala, Associate Director, Dance Education Laboratory (DEL) and Artistic Programming, 92NY Harkness Dance Center notes, “We're thrilled for teachers to explore and bring these resources into their classrooms, and for children and families to experience the videos at home. We're grateful for the New York Community Trust, whose grant helped make this possible.”

Educators can learn more about DEL Dancing Phonics at these upcoming workshops:

New York State Reading Association Conference - November 7 – Hunter College, NYC

DEL Dancing Phonics Workshop – November 21 – 92NY, NYC

Free – registration is limited

SXSW EDU Conference – March 13-17 - Austin, TX

Professional learning opportunities throughout the year with DEL's NYC public school partners will introduce and train teachers in using this resource.

About DEL:

In 1995, Jody Arnhold founded the Dance Education Laboratory (DEL) at the 92nd Street Y, with Joan Finkelstein as Founding Director and Ann Biddle as Founding Faculty. Since its inception, DEL has provided a welcoming and inclusive community that nurtures and supports professional learning across the lifespan. DEL's comprehensive curriculum equips dance educators with the tools they need to succeed in the dance classroom.

Over the years, DEL has remained true to Jody's vision of providing high-quality professional learning opportunities for dance educators. As the DEL community has expanded, the ripple effect have impacted thousands of children with meaningful dance experiences that spark confidence, creativity, collaboration, and connection throughout New York City public schools and beyond.

DEL inspires dance educators to engage in creative, transformational, and ongoing professional learning centered in the artistry of teaching and focused on humanistic principles of equity and justice. DEL provides an inclusive, nurturing, and dynamic laboratory where dancers and educators from diverse communities gather to experience embodied exploration and discovery, collaborative dance-making, culturally responsive practices, and collective self-reflection.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities.

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