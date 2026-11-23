United Solo Festival concluded its 2026 season with its grand Closing Gala at Theatre Row in New York City. The United Solo Fall Season featured more than sixty productions from across the globe, showcasing the extraordinary range and versatility of solo performance.

This year, the United Solo Academy honored two distinguished performers with the United Solo Special Award: Billy Crystal, for his solo show 860, which chronicles the loss of his California home in the wildfires while reflecting on the enduring values preserved through memory; and Kathryn Grody, for The Unexpected 3rd, a deeply personal exploration of aging approached with ferocity, humor, and resilience.

'Billy Crystal rebuilds his home on the Broadway stage through the power of memory and imagination, proving that what seems to be lost can still live on,' said Omar Sangare, Founder and Artistic Director of United Solo. 'Kathryn Grody reminds us of the importance of embracing each new chapter of our lives with curiosity, dignity, and joy.'

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In his acceptance speech, Billy Crystal said, 'Thank you so much for this recognition. Working solo is something that I love to do.' Addressing the artists gathered at the Gala, he added, 'All of you who venture out there on your own, it is one of the greatest things you can ever do for yourselves.'

This marks Crystal's second United Solo Special Award. He previously received the honor in 2014 for his acclaimed solo show 700 Sundays.

Kathryn Grody reflected on the importance of community among solo artists, saying, 'It's great to find compatriots that can support each other. Everybody has a different way of sharing their unique, idiosyncratic experience, and different ways into the experience of being human.'

Her husband, Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin, attended the Gala and shared his admiration for the artists and the solo form: 'I've just had the most extraordinary evening at the Gala for the United Solo organization with people who never give up finding ways to express their heart and soul, their dreams, their wishes, their hopes, and aspirations for humanity all over the world. I live with one of those people. She's a passionate artist who never gives up trying to communicate.'

Artists from around the world brought to the Festival's stage an array of forms and styles, including solo musicals, traditional clowning, stand-up comedy, absurdist drama, cabaret, and much more. Together, the productions demonstrated the myriad ways a single performer can create a world, tell a story, and connect directly with an audience.

Held at Theatre Row in the heart of Manhattan's storied Theatre District, the Gala celebrated outstanding work by this season's participants, as well as artists whose groundbreaking solo performances have been presented outside the Festival.

The United Solo Special Award honors one of the most demanding forms of performing art: placing a single human being in the spotlight. Drawing on more than a decade of global experience and the presentation of more than 2,000 solo productions by artists from around the world, United Solo celebrates the complexity, individuality, vulnerability, and uniqueness revealed when one person carries an entire production.

United Solo believes that solo artists are true Olympians of performance: they meet audiences face to face and transform an intimate artistic experience into a shared human dialogue. In this spirit, the award represents a distinctive global recognition of the rare artistic power of solo performance—and of the values of humanity that deserve to be seen, treasured, and preserved.

Billy Crystal and Kathryn Grody stand among an illustrious group of past United Solo Special Award honorees, including Anna Deavere Smith, Patti LuPone, John Leguizamo, Fiona Shaw, James Lecesne, Staceyann Chin in collaboration with Cynthia Nixon, Michael Moore, Renée Taylor, Aasif Mandvi, Ian McKellen, Lee Roy Reams, Dael Orlandersmith, Charles Busch, Flotilla DeBarge, and Saul Rubinek.

As United Solo concludes its 2026 season, the Festival is now accepting submissions for its 2027 Spring Season. Artists and companies may apply at https://unitedsolo.org/apply-nyc-spring-2027/

The full list of award winners from the 2026 FALL Season includes:

UNITED SOLO SPECIAL AWARD

Billy Crystal in 860

Kathryn Grody in The Unexpected 3rd

BESTSELLER

Pressure by Daxton Bloomquist

BEST ONE-PERSON SHOW

Earth, Wind & Car Fire by Janora McDuffie

BEST INTERNATIONAL SHOW

Por Culpa del 14G by Lucia Silva

BEST ENCORE

The Honorable Herbert Peabody by Kirk McGee

BEST STORYTELLER

Kevin James Flynn in Fear of Heights

BEST DIRECTOR

Cheryl Stern, Tuesday

BEST ACTRESS

Kate Skinner in HP! I'M TRAPPED IN A ONE-WOMAN SHOW!

BEST ACTOR

Maximilian Pfnür in Faust - A Tragedy Parts I & II

UNITED SOLO PRIDE AWARD

Caterpillar Soup by Gina Stevensen

UNITED SOLO AUDIENCE AWARD

The Playground performed by Anna Botsford

BEST DRAMA

Suspended by Brooke Goldner

BEST COMEDY

Boomer by Ken Straus

BEST MUSICAL

Pressure by Daxton Bloomquist

BEST FICTION SHOW

Dianna Dynamic – Memoirs of a Cyborg by Bernadette Cranage

BEST STORYTELLING SHOW

Little Big Mouth by Pamela Gaye Walker

BEST PHYSICAL THEATRE

Mega Femme Vs Mega Masc by Olja Lopushansky

BEST MULTI-MEDIA

Queen of the World: An Evening with Marlene Dietrich by Ivette Vinas

BEST POETRY SHOW

Kitchen Sink by Nicole Tongue

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL SHOW

Thurgood by Michael Anthony Tatmon

BEST AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL SHOW

Dementia Man by Samuel Simon

BEST CABARET

The Dysmorphic Diva by Karen Macarah

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHOW

Eat, Pray, Leave by Sara McNair

BEST CONCERT

Awake: A Love Song to New York City by Lorraine Leckie

BEST CLOWN SHOW

No Body Cares: America's Favorite Healthcare System by Michael F. Toomey

BEST FESTIVAL DEBUT

The Priory: A One Man Mass by Frank Pagliaro

BEST WORLD PREMIERE

Tuesday by Laura Lee Botsocas

BEST NYC DEBUT

Sermons on Miranda Lambert by Jennifer Allen

BEST SCRIPT

The Playground written by Jim Dalglish

BEST SONGWRITER

D.C. Anderson, Wide Awoke (And Proud of It)!

BEST EMERGING PLAYWRIGHT

Jake Lipman, Learning Curves

BEST COMPOSER

Show Pony by Irene Molloy

ALL ABOUT SOLO CRITICS' CHOICE AWARD

The Priory: A One Man Mass by Frank Pagliaro

*Winners were selected by an independent panel of theatre professionals, including The United Solo Academy Members.

**The winner of the 2024 All About Solo Critics' Award was chosen by the staff writers of http://www.allaboutsolo.com.

***The Audience Award winner was selected through United Solo's social media voting.

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