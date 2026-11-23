"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
860 Star Billy Crystal and Kathryn Grody Honored at United Solo Festival's 2026 Closing Gala
Crystal's 860 recounts the loss of his California home in wildfires, while Grody's THE UNEXPECTED 3RD explores aging.
United Solo Festival concluded its 2026 season with its grand Closing Gala at Theatre Row in New York City. The United Solo Fall Season featured more than sixty productions from across the globe, showcasing the extraordinary range and versatility of solo performance.
This year, the United Solo Academy honored two distinguished performers with the United Solo Special Award: Billy Crystal, for his solo show 860, which chronicles the loss of his California home in the wildfires while reflecting on the enduring values preserved through memory; and Kathryn Grody, for The Unexpected 3rd, a deeply personal exploration of aging approached with ferocity, humor, and resilience.
'Billy Crystal rebuilds his home on the Broadway stage through the power of memory and imagination, proving that what seems to be lost can still live on,' said Omar Sangare, Founder and Artistic Director of United Solo. 'Kathryn Grody reminds us of the importance of embracing each new chapter of our lives with curiosity, dignity, and joy.'
In his acceptance speech, Billy Crystal said, 'Thank you so much for this recognition. Working solo is something that I love to do.' Addressing the artists gathered at the Gala, he added, 'All of you who venture out there on your own, it is one of the greatest things you can ever do for yourselves.'
This marks Crystal's second United Solo Special Award. He previously received the honor in 2014 for his acclaimed solo show 700 Sundays.
Kathryn Grody reflected on the importance of community among solo artists, saying, 'It's great to find compatriots that can support each other. Everybody has a different way of sharing their unique, idiosyncratic experience, and different ways into the experience of being human.'
Her husband, Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin, attended the Gala and shared his admiration for the artists and the solo form: 'I've just had the most extraordinary evening at the Gala for the United Solo organization with people who never give up finding ways to express their heart and soul, their dreams, their wishes, their hopes, and aspirations for humanity all over the world. I live with one of those people. She's a passionate artist who never gives up trying to communicate.'
Artists from around the world brought to the Festival's stage an array of forms and styles, including solo musicals, traditional clowning, stand-up comedy, absurdist drama, cabaret, and much more. Together, the productions demonstrated the myriad ways a single performer can create a world, tell a story, and connect directly with an audience.
Held at Theatre Row in the heart of Manhattan's storied Theatre District, the Gala celebrated outstanding work by this season's participants, as well as artists whose groundbreaking solo performances have been presented outside the Festival.
The United Solo Special Award honors one of the most demanding forms of performing art: placing a single human being in the spotlight. Drawing on more than a decade of global experience and the presentation of more than 2,000 solo productions by artists from around the world, United Solo celebrates the complexity, individuality, vulnerability, and uniqueness revealed when one person carries an entire production.
United Solo believes that solo artists are true Olympians of performance: they meet audiences face to face and transform an intimate artistic experience into a shared human dialogue. In this spirit, the award represents a distinctive global recognition of the rare artistic power of solo performance—and of the values of humanity that deserve to be seen, treasured, and preserved.
Billy Crystal and Kathryn Grody stand among an illustrious group of past United Solo Special Award honorees, including Anna Deavere Smith, Patti LuPone, John Leguizamo, Fiona Shaw, James Lecesne, Staceyann Chin in collaboration with Cynthia Nixon, Michael Moore, Renée Taylor, Aasif Mandvi, Ian McKellen, Lee Roy Reams, Dael Orlandersmith, Charles Busch, Flotilla DeBarge, and Saul Rubinek.
As United Solo concludes its 2026 season, the Festival is now accepting submissions for its 2027 Spring Season. Artists and companies may apply at https://unitedsolo.org/apply-nyc-spring-2027/
The full list of award winners from the 2026 FALL Season includes:
UNITED SOLO SPECIAL AWARD
Billy Crystal in 860
Kathryn Grody in The Unexpected 3rd
BESTSELLER
Pressure by Daxton Bloomquist
BEST ONE-PERSON SHOW
Earth, Wind & Car Fire by Janora McDuffie
BEST INTERNATIONAL SHOW
Por Culpa del 14G by Lucia Silva
BEST ENCORE
The Honorable Herbert Peabody by Kirk McGee
BEST STORYTELLER
Kevin James Flynn in Fear of Heights
BEST DIRECTOR
Cheryl Stern, Tuesday
BEST ACTRESS
Kate Skinner in HP! I'M TRAPPED IN A ONE-WOMAN SHOW!
BEST ACTOR
Maximilian Pfnür in Faust - A Tragedy Parts I & II
UNITED SOLO PRIDE AWARD
Caterpillar Soup by Gina Stevensen
UNITED SOLO AUDIENCE AWARD
The Playground performed by Anna Botsford
BEST DRAMA
Suspended by Brooke Goldner
BEST COMEDY
Boomer by Ken Straus
BEST MUSICAL
Pressure by Daxton Bloomquist
BEST FICTION SHOW
Dianna Dynamic – Memoirs of a Cyborg by Bernadette Cranage
BEST STORYTELLING SHOW
Little Big Mouth by Pamela Gaye Walker
BEST PHYSICAL THEATRE
Mega Femme Vs Mega Masc by Olja Lopushansky
BEST MULTI-MEDIA
Queen of the World: An Evening with Marlene Dietrich by Ivette Vinas
BEST POETRY SHOW
Kitchen Sink by Nicole Tongue
BEST BIOGRAPHICAL SHOW
Thurgood by Michael Anthony Tatmon
BEST AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL SHOW
Dementia Man by Samuel Simon
BEST CABARET
The Dysmorphic Diva by Karen Macarah
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHOW
Eat, Pray, Leave by Sara McNair
BEST CONCERT
Awake: A Love Song to New York City by Lorraine Leckie
BEST CLOWN SHOW
No Body Cares: America's Favorite Healthcare System by Michael F. Toomey
BEST FESTIVAL DEBUT
The Priory: A One Man Mass by Frank Pagliaro
BEST WORLD PREMIERE
Tuesday by Laura Lee Botsocas
BEST NYC DEBUT
Sermons on Miranda Lambert by Jennifer Allen
BEST SCRIPT
The Playground written by Jim Dalglish
BEST SONGWRITER
D.C. Anderson, Wide Awoke (And Proud of It)!
BEST EMERGING PLAYWRIGHT
Jake Lipman, Learning Curves
BEST COMPOSER
Show Pony by Irene Molloy
ALL ABOUT SOLO CRITICS' CHOICE AWARD
The Priory: A One Man Mass by Frank Pagliaro
*Winners were selected by an independent panel of theatre professionals, including The United Solo Academy Members.
**The winner of the 2024 All About Solo Critics' Award was chosen by the staff writers of http://www.allaboutsolo.com.
***The Audience Award winner was selected through United Solo's social media voting.
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