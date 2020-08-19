Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BroadwayWorld Events
8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Natalie Douglas' Birdland Concert!

We're looking back at 8 past performances to get ready for Natalie's show on August 20 and available afterwards On Demand!

Aug. 19, 2020  

There's no doubt Natalie Douglas can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on August 20 at 7 p.m.!

Twelve-time Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs Winner, Natalie Douglas, has been called "a true force of nature," by Clive Davis of The Times (UK).

"River" by Joni Mitchell

"Stormy Weather" by Judy Garland

"Get the Party Started" by Bassey

"Sufferin' Til Suffrage" from Schoolhouse Rock

"If I Can Dream" by Elvis Presley

"The Best Is Yet to Come" by Frank Sinatra

"Mr. Bojangles" by The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

"Misssissppi Goddam" by Nina Simone


