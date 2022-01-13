2022 NYC Winter Jazzfest Pivots to All-Online Festival

New York City Winter Jazzfest today announces an impressive program of virtual performances for its 18th season, broadcasting from January 14 - 22 and featuring over 30 different groups and 150 musicians performing from cities all over the world including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Johannesburg, Miami, St. Louis, Rio de Janeiro, New Orleans, and more.

Says NYCWJF founder Brice Rosenbloom, "In line with this year's theme, "The Feel Good," we asked many of the musicians to perform "Feel Good" music, especially now during these challenging times, when we cannot all be together, we need the valuable musical medicine these musicians provide us. We are so grateful to all of the artists for moving mountains to make this happen."

The events will start on January 14, starting with the first of four Virtual Marathon Nights. Additionally, artist-in-residence Angel Bat Dawid will debut the world premiere of her work AFRO-TOWN TOPICS: A MYTHOLOGICAL REVUE from her hometown of Chicago. Additional performances exclusive to Winter Jazzfest include Makaya McCraven, Maurice "Mobetta Brown" with superstar artist Anderson .Paak, and more. The full list of virtual broadcast performances as part of NYC Winter Jazzfest are below. More in-person events will be announced in the coming weeks.

All performances can be accessed via winterjazzfest.com, on YouTube and Facebook. Select performances are also available on Qwest.TV and on WBGO channels.

Winter Jazzfest is proud to support the jazz and gender initiative This Is A Movement, which is convening online from January 15 - 17. This Is A Movement is an initiative seeking to create a more equitable music industry. More here https://www.thisisamovement.com/about-tiam