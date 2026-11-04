Ravi Coltrane, Melissa Aldana, Nicholas Payton and More Set for SMOKE Jazz Club's December Lineup

SMOKE Jazz Club has announced its December 2026 programming, highlighted by the return of its annual Coltrane Festival, Countdown 2027. Running December 9 through January 10, the four-week celebration will bring together leading jazz musicians to honor the life and legacy of saxophonist and composer John Coltrane.

Now in its 14th year, the festival will feature performances by Ravi Coltrane, Melissa Aldana, Walter Smith III, Vincent Herring, Eric Scott Reed, Jeremy Pelt, Steve Turre, Eddie Henderson, Tia Fuller, Randy Brecker, Nicholas Payton, Mark Turner and James Carter, among others.

Before the festival begins, tenor saxophonist Eric Alexander will open SMOKE's December schedule with a five-night engagement celebrating the release of his new album, Fifth Quadrant, arriving December 4 on Smoke Sessions Records.

December 2026 and January 2027 Performance Schedule

December 2–6: Eric Alexander Quartet Featuring Cyrus Chestnut

Alexander will lead a quartet featuring pianist Cyrus Chestnut, bassist Nat Reeves and drummer Carl Allen. The performances celebrate Fifth Quadrant, Alexander's first album as a leader for Smoke Sessions Records and the ensemble's first recording together.

December 9–13: Melissa Aldana Quintet Featuring Walter Smith III

The Coltrane Festival opens with saxophonists Melissa Aldana and Walter Smith III, joined by pianist Glenn Zaleski, bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Kendrick Scott. Aldana, winner of the 2013 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition, and Smith, whose credits include work with Roy Haynes and Terence Blanchard, will headline the festival's opening week.

December 16–20: Ravi Coltrane Quartet

Saxophonist Ravi Coltrane returns to the festival honoring his father, John Coltrane. His quartet features trumpeter Jonathan Finlayson, pianist and keyboardist Gadi Lehavi and drummer Elé Howell. In addition to his work as a performer and recording artist, Coltrane has been involved in preserving his parents' musical legacies and restoring the John Coltrane Home on Long Island.

December 22: Countdown Festival Quartet Featuring Vincent Herring and Eric Scott Reed

Alto saxophonist Vincent Herring and pianist Eric Scott Reed will lead the festival's holiday ensemble, joined by bassist Gerald Cannon and drummer Willie Jones III. The quartet will serve as the foundation for a series of performances featuring special guests throughout Christmas week.

December 23: Jeremy Pelt With the Countdown Festival Quartet

Trumpeter Jeremy Pelt joins Herring, Reed, Cannon and Jones for a one-night engagement. Pelt has collaborated with artists including Wayne Shorter, Roy Hargrove, Cassandra Wilson and the Mingus Big Band.

December 24: Steve Turre With the Countdown Festival Quartet

Trombonist and seashell instrumentalist Steve Turre will be the quartet's Christmas Eve guest. Turre's extensive career includes performances with Ray Charles, Rahsaan Roland Kirk and Woody Shaw, as well as his work with the Saturday Night Live band.

December 25: Eddie Henderson With the Countdown Festival Quartet

Trumpeter Eddie Henderson, known for his work with Herbie Hancock's Mwandishi ensemble and his contributions to jazz-funk and hard bop, will join the quartet for a Christmas night performance.

December 26: Tia Fuller With the Countdown Festival Quartet

Saxophonist Tia Fuller will make a one-night appearance alongside the ensemble. Her performance credits include collaborations with Beyoncé, Esperanza Spalding, Terri Lyne Carrington, Dianne Reeves and other major artists.

December 27: Randy Brecker With the Countdown Festival Quartet

Trumpeter Randy Brecker will close the quartet's series of holiday guest appearances. A founding member of Blood, Sweat & Tears and co-founder of the Brecker Brothers, Brecker has recorded and performed across jazz, rock and R&B for more than six decades.

December 28–30 and January 1–3: Nicholas Payton Presents A Supreme Blue

Trumpeter, composer and producer Nicholas Payton will present A Supreme Blue, a project inspired by John Coltrane's A Love Supreme and Miles Davis's Kind of Blue. The performances commemorate the centennial birth years of both musicians.

Payton will be joined by saxophonist Mark Turner, guitarist Mike Moreno, bassist Vicente Archer and drummer Mark Whitfield Jr. The ensemble will revisit material associated with the two landmark recordings through contemporary arrangements.

January 6–10: James Carter Quintet

The festival concludes with saxophonist James Carter leading a quintet featuring Stacy Dillard on tenor and soprano saxophones, pianist Sharp Radway, bassist Hilliard Greene and drummer Khalil Kwame Bell.

Carter, whose career includes collaborations with Wynton Marsalis, Herbie Hancock and Christian McBride, will close the annual celebration with a five-night engagement.

Tickets and Performance Information

SMOKE Jazz Club is located at 2751 Broadway, between West 105th and 106th Streets, on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Performances generally take place Wednesday through Sunday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with additional 10 p.m. sets on Fridays and Saturdays. Doors open at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

General admission tickets start at $25. Friday evening concerts are also available via livestream, with virtual tickets priced at $15.

Founded in 1999, SMOKE Jazz Club presents established jazz artists and emerging performers in an intimate setting. The venue also operates Smoke Sessions Records and its streaming concert series, Smoke Screens.

For tickets, reservations and the latest performance schedule, visit SMOKEjazz.com.

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