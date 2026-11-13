Corey Mach sits down to discuss his journey from performing in a hundred community theater productions in Cleveland to taking center stage on Broadway.
& JULIET to Mark Fourth Anniversary on Broadway With Silent Disco and TODAY SHOW Performance
The cast of & Juliet will perform on The Today Show on Thursday, November 19.
& Juliet on Broadway will launch special events to celebrate the upcoming 4th Anniversary of the musical, including a Silent Disco, a special Anniversary performance with surprise appearances from some beloved original cast members, and a performance on NBC'S “Today.” As previously announced, the show will take its final Broadway bow at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 3, 2027.
Friday, November 13
Tonight, Friday, November 13, there will be a Silent Disco held outside of the Sondheim Theatre, beginning after the performance at 10:30PM. Ticketholders for tonight's 8:00PM performance will have the opportunity to keep the party going after the curtain falls with a silent disco through the streets of NYC. There will be wireless headsets available outside the theater, playing the & Juliet cast album, a Max Martin mashup, and more of his biggest hits for a 40-minute dance party from the Sondheim Theatre to Rockefeller Center, and back.
Tuesday, November 17
On Tuesday, November 17, the 4th anniversary of the show's official Opening Night on Broadway, the 7:00PM evening performance will be filled with surprises, special guests, and topped off with a celebratory curtain call.
Thursday, November 19
On Thursday, November 19, there will be a live musical performance from the show's cast on The Today Show, in the 10:00AM hour.
The show currently stars Gianna Harris as 'Juliet,' James Monroe Iglehart as 'Lance,' Aly Michalka as 'Anne,' Corey Mach as 'Shakespeare,' Cyrus Veyssi as 'May,' Tichina Arnold as 'Angelique', Spencer Sutherland as 'Romeo,' and Anthony Gargiula as 'Francois,' with Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Ava Noble, Esosa Oviasu, Kayla Saunders, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Kenzie Ziegler.
ABOUT & JULIET:
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music's #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.
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