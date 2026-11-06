Lola Arias' CAMPO MINADO to Return to Buenos Aires for 10th Anniversary

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Lola Arias' Campo Minado (Minefield) will return to Buenos Aires this November for a limited engagement at Teatro Coliseo, marking the 10th anniversary of the production's 2016 premiere in England. The production will run Nov. 19-22, with additional performances Nov. 25-29.

Written and directed by Arias, Campo Minado brings together six veterans of the Falklands War, three Argentine and three British, who share their personal experiences of the conflict and its aftermath. The production combines documentary theater, video footage, archival material and live music as the veterans reconstruct their memories of the war and examine how their experiences have shaped their lives.

The cast includes Tip Cullen, David Jackson, Gabriel Sagastume, Rubén Otero, Sukrim Rai and Marcelo Vallejo. Rather than portraying fictional characters, the performers appear onstage as individuals who experienced the war firsthand. Their backgrounds include a former British prisoner of war, a survivor of the sinking of the General Belgrano, a former radio communications operator and a former Gurkha soldier.

The production originally premiered in England in May 2016 as a commission of the LIFT Festival. Since then, it has been presented in the United States, Spain, Portugal, Scotland, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland, Lithuania and Belgium. Its return to Buenos Aires also coincides with the 150th anniversary of the Buenos Aires Herald.

The creative team includes Arias as writer and director, with research and production by Luz Algranti and Sofía Medici. Additional creative credits include set design by Mariana Tirantte, music by Ulises Conti, lighting and technical direction by David Seldes, video design by Martín Borini and costume design by Andy Piffer. DG Experience is producing the Buenos Aires engagement.

Performances will take place at 8 p.m. Nov. 19-22 and Nov. 25-29 at Teatro Coliseo, located at Marcelo T. de Alvear 1125 in Buenos Aires. Tickets are available through Ticketek, with published listings advertising prices starting at 30,000 Argentine pesos. Prices may vary by performance and seating availability. A Visa Galicia promotion also offers a 15% discount and three interest-free installments.

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