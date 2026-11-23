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​American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Principal Dancer Herman Cornejo has been named Artistic Director of the Ballet Estable del Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Cornejo will succeed Julio Bocca, another celebrated Argentine dancer and former ABT Principal Dancer, in one of Latin America's most prestigious artistic leadership positions.

Cornejo will officially assume his new role following his farewell performance with American Ballet Theatre on July 22, 2027, with a transition period alongside Bocca beginning earlier. During his first year as Artistic Director, Cornejo plans to continue performing with the Ballet Estable del Teatro Colón, allowing him to bid farewell to the great classical repertoire on the stage of Teatro Colón in Argentina.

The appointment marks a significant new chapter for Cornejo, whose career with American Ballet Theatre has spanned nearly three decades. It also reunites two artists with a shared history: early in his career, Cornejo joined Bocca's Ballet Argentino, where he was promoted to principal dancer and alternated with Bocca in leading roles during the company's international tours.

As Artistic Director, Cornejo will oversee the artistic direction and development of the Ballet Estable del Teatro Colón, including programming, repertoire, casting, new productions, and the continued artistic growth of its dancers. Central to his vision is establishing Teatro Colón as an international center for artistic creation, commissioning new works, developing collaborations with leading choreographers and companies around the world, and nurturing the next generation of dancers.

Cornejo also hopes to strengthen artistic exchanges between Teatro Colón, American Ballet Theatre, and other major international dance institutions, creating opportunities for artists, choreographers, teachers, and productions to move between companies and cultures.

Cornejo's appointment follows years of preparation for artistic leadership. He completed New York University's Arts Leadership program with its highest distinction. In 2021, he founded the non-profit Herman Cornejo - The State Of The Arts, whose first project, Anima Animal, was inspired by a Guarani legend and created as a tribute to Vaslav Nijinsky. He has also devoted increasing time to teaching, coaching, and mentoring emerging artists and established principal dancers.

Over the course of his international career, Cornejo has performed in nearly 170 productions by more than 70 choreographers, gaining extensive experience across classical and contemporary repertoire. His distinguished career at American Ballet Theatre has included acclaimed performances in many of ballet's most demanding roles, as well as collaborations with leading choreographers and artists from around the world.

Born in Mercedes, San Luis, Argentina, Cornejo began his ballet studies at age eight at the Instituto Superior de Arte at Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires. At age 16, he became the youngest-ever gold medalist at the VIII International Dance Competition in Moscow in 1997. He joined American Ballet Theatre in 1999, was promoted to Soloist in 2000 and to Principal Dancer in 2003. His honors include the Bessie Award for Outstanding Performer (2013), the Prix Benois de la Danse for Outstanding Male Dancer (2014), the Konex Platinum Award for Best Male Dancer (2019), and a Dance Magazine Award (2022).

Cornejo will give his final performance as a Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre on July 22, 2027, appearing in Swan Lake opposite ABT Principal Dancer Skylar Brandt at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

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