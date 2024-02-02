Captivating Moves: Uroboros/Akmé Takes Center Stage at SoHo Playhouse's U.S. Premiere

The Argentinian show is running Off-Broadway from January 22nd to February 4th as part of the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series.
In the heart of New York City, at the SoHo Playhouse, the stage is set for a captivating U.S. premiere of the modern dance show, Uroboros/Akmé. Created and performed by the talented duo Nuria Argiles from Spain and Sabino Barbieri, Venezuelan with Italian roots, this captivating dance show is running Off-Broadway from January 22nd to February 4th as part of the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series.
Fresh from their success at the Catania Fringe Festival in Italy, Sabino Barbieri and Nuria Argiles bring forth their modern dance creations, Uroboros and Akmé. Uroboros tenderly brings moments of life's cycle to the stage, inviting everyone to connect with its relatable themes. Akmé, on the other hand, delves into sensations pushing the limits, using the dancers' bodies to craft images open to the viewer's interpretation. The choreography is not just a dance; it's a journey into the world of relationships, both those shared with others and the introspective ones we have with ourselves.
Uroboros and Akmé are two contemporary dance pieces, each unique in its expression. Uroboros, drawing from various dance styles, physical theater, and performance, carries a playful and fun tone that contrasts with the intense movements reflecting the human journey from birth to death. Meanwhile, Akmé lays bare sensations that test boundaries, using bodies as canvases for open-ended interpretations. The stimulating choreography transports audiences into the realm of relationships, providing a glimpse into the complexities of human connection.
We delved into a conversation with the performers Nuria Argiles and Sabino Barbieri, exploring their experiences in the United States, the origins of their collaboration, and the physical preparation required for their demanding show. In a brief interview, Nuria shed light on the creative process and unique elements of their captivating production.
This exciting production is part of the International Fringe Encore Series, an initiative founded in 2006 by Britt Lafield. Initially focused on selecting outstanding shows from The New York International Fringe Festival, the series now includes the largest Fringe Festivals globally. The aim is to present, promote, and educate audiences about the best productions from each festival, offering emerging artists extended runs Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse. These extended runs serve as a platform for future success, as many previous productions featured in the series have gone on to achieve Off-Broadway acclaim and international recognition. For more information, visit https://fringeencoreseries.com.
As the SoHo Playhouse proudly hosts this international celebration of the arts, it continues to uphold its mission: to preserve, produce, and present the unique art form known as Off-Broadway Theatre. For more information about SoHo Playhouse, visit Click Here.
The stage is set, the dancers are ready, and the audience is in for a treat as Uroboros/Akmé takes center stage in the heart of New York City.