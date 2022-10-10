Argentinian Dancer, Choreographer and Director, Analía Farfan, Performed at The 2022 Golden Night Concert Held by The Beijing Association of Ny, at The Lincoln Center

The talented ballet Dancer, Choreographer and Director, Analía Farfan, was invited to perform at The ´2022 Golden Night Concert' held by Beijing Association of NY and Alfred University. This event took place last month, On September 10th, at Alice Tully Hall, Starr Theater, Adrienne Arsht Stage.

The show had a dream lineup, consisting of director Steven Fang Fei, together with the Asian Cultural Symphony of USA. Under his baton and with the participation of famous dancers and musicians, an artistic feast was brought to New York audiences.

Steven Fang Fei, Cooper Everson, Analía Farfan, Chun Wai Chan, Serena Lu and Zhongshan-Jin Fang

Analía Farfan performed "The White Haired Girl", one of the most important Chinese opera-ballet dance pieces. Director, Mr. Steven Fang Fei , had seen Analía performing this piece previously, and asked her to deliver that beautiful story again, but this time at the Lincoln Center. He selected Analía to do this opera-ballet not only because of her dance talents but also because of her outstanding dramatic skills. Analía is one of the few artists on stage who is not Chinese but was still chosen to represent the ancient culture in this beautiful show. It was the second time that Analía got to perform this piece, her first time was a couple months earlier at the World trade Center for the celebration of the 2022 Chinese New Year.

Cooper Everson (Analía's Dance-Partner) and Analía Farfan performing "The White Haired Girl".

The concert was a fantastic feast of festival dance and music. It was amazing to experience how vibrant, exciting, and profound classical Chinese culture can be. It was a brilliant artistic celebration of China's rich cultural heritage. In this show, their culture is in its fullest expression, through classic stories of love and loss, of humor and heroic deeds. All of these stories come to life through the Asian Symphony together with the performers, encouraging an exquisite cultural exchange.

The program features an iconic lineup of famous artists, starring soloists include the New York City Ballet Principal Dance Chun Wai Chan, American Ballet Theater Soloist Zhong-Jing Fang, USA Rhythmic Gymnastics National Team member Serena Lu, Erthu Artists Jun Chen & Yi Miao Chen, Guzhend Artist Zhongbei Wu, vocalist Jillian Stewart, ballet dancers Paloma de Vega, Analía Farfan and her dance-partner Cooper Everson, and Dr. Lisa Lantz as Guest Conductor.

¨The White-haired Girl" (The piece that Analía performed) is a famous 1940 Chinese opera-ballet act, originally written by He Jingzhi and Ding Yi with music composed by Yan Jinxuan. This Opera has been adapted into film and several ballets in subsequent decades. Inspired by a collection of folktales which vividly depict the plight of woman peasants during the 1929's and 30's, "The White Haired Girl" centered on Xier's struggles to repay her father's debt and transformation into goddess-like figure.

Analia Farfan and her dance-partner, Cooper Everson, depicted Xier and her Fiancé Dachun during their preparations for the spring festival. In an intimate moment, Xier and Dachun exchange gifts, he gives her wheat flour and she gives him a sickle.

Analía dedicated this piece to Mr. Steven Fang Fei, the Director of the Asian Cultural Symphony of the USA and to his wife Ginger, in gratitude for the wonderful opportunity they gave her to present this ballet in such a prestigious venue such as the Lincoln center in New York City.