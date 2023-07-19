Anna Aliau Guerra portraying Helga in the production of Cabaret at the Virginia Theater Festival

Anna Aliau Guerra, a 29-year-old artist from Barcelona, Spain, who has been making waves in the city that never sleeps for the past six years. Recently, she concluded her final performance in the production of Cabaret at the Virginia Theater Festival, produced by Mathew Stephens in Charlottesville, Virginia. Portraying the character of Helga with grace and professionalism, Anna captivated audiences throughout the show.

Anna's journey with Cabaret began in early June, with a month of rehearsals and show preparation, followed by two weeks of running the show. The production boasts a diverse cast, and the final scene leaves the audience deep in thought. Actors dressed in tattered clothes ascend the stairs as if heading towards a gas chamber, leaving a lasting impact on the viewers' minds.

The audition process for Cabaret involved a dance class with Mathew Stephen and a later closed audition. Anna first participated in the dance audition and then showcased her vocal talents. After a month of anticipation, she received a callback for the singing audition and ultimately landed the role. Interestingly, Anna and Mathew had already connected on social media, but it was during that dance class that they truly met and established a connection.

“Don’t tell Mama” is one of my favorite numbers of the show because I get to embody different personas and explore that energy face to face with the audience, while dancing to Mattew Stevens amazing choreography. Also "Mein Herr" is a very special number for me, I love the speed and rhythm of it and the challenge of having to sing in another language that isn’t mine neither English. This number has been constructed to be the most delicious, calculated chaos. Dancing this show is a dream".

Before her move to America, Anna was involved in various theatrical productions in Spain, including notable shows like The Chorus Line. She also earned her high school diploma. Anna's artistic career in the United States has evolved from commercials to theater. Initially, she appeared in numerous TV commercials, including notable channels like Telemundo, under the guidance of Luis Salgado, whom Anna considers a father figure in her artistic journey. Additionally, she appeared in music videos for different artists such as Jay Balbin.

Anna emphasizes the values of hard work, consistency, determination, and focus, stating, "These three elements are what I always strive for". "The way I dance, I always go full-out. I have a lot of passion in how I do things, not only in dance but in my day-to-day life. Everything I do has to be something I enjoy, in order to do it well. Go full out or don't go at all."

As Anna continues to captivate audiences with her performances, she serves as a role model to aspiring artists worldwide. With her passion in pursuing her artistic dreams, Anna Aliau Guerra is undoubtedly an artist to watch as she continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry.