Anna Aliau Guerra portraying Helga in the production of Cabaret at the Virginia Theater Festival

The show was produced by Mathew Stephens in Charlottesville, Virginia

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Carmen Ezcurra's OTRA HISTORIA DE NUEVA YORK To Premier In Buenos Aires Photo 2 Carmen Ezcurra's OTRA HISTORIA DE NUEVA YORK To Premier In Buenos Aires
VOVER by TANGO LOVERS is Returning to the USA This Fall Photo 3 VOVER by TANGO LOVERS is Returning to the USA This Fall
Nestor en Bloque Comes to Teatro Gran Rex Next Month Photo 4 Nestor en Bloque Comes to Teatro Gran Rex Next Month

Anna Aliau Guerra portraying Helga in the production of Cabaret at the Virginia Theater Festival

Anna Aliau Guerra, a 29-year-old artist  from Barcelona, Spain, who has been making waves in the city that never sleeps for the past six years. Recently, she concluded her final performance in the production of Cabaret at the Virginia Theater Festival, produced by Mathew Stephens in Charlottesville, Virginia. Portraying the character of Helga with grace and professionalism, Anna captivated audiences throughout the show.

Anna's journey with Cabaret began in early June, with a month of rehearsals and show preparation, followed by two weeks of running the show. The production boasts a diverse cast, and the final scene leaves the audience deep in thought. Actors dressed in tattered clothes ascend the stairs as if heading towards a gas chamber, leaving a lasting impact on the viewers' minds.

The audition process for Cabaret involved a dance class with Mathew Stephen and a later closed audition. Anna first participated in the dance audition and then showcased her vocal talents. After a month of anticipation, she received a callback for the singing audition and ultimately landed the role. Interestingly, Anna and Mathew had already connected on social media, but it was during that dance class that they truly met and established a connection.

“Don’t tell Mama” is one of my favorite numbers of the show because  I get to embody different personas and explore that energy face to face with the audience, while dancing to Mattew Stevens amazing choreography. Also "Mein Herr" is a very special number for me,  I love the speed and rhythm of it and  the challenge of having to sing in another language that isn’t mine neither English. This number has been constructed to be the most delicious, calculated chaos. Dancing this show is a dream". 

Before her move to America, Anna was involved in various theatrical productions in Spain, including notable shows like The Chorus Line. She also earned her high school diploma. Anna's artistic career in the United States has evolved from commercials to theater. Initially, she appeared in numerous TV commercials, including notable channels like Telemundo, under the guidance of Luis Salgado, whom Anna considers a father figure in her artistic journey. Additionally, she appeared in music videos for different artists such as Jay Balbin.

Anna emphasizes the values of hard work, consistency, determination, and focus, stating, "These three elements are what I always strive for".  "The way I dance, I always go full-out. I have a lot of passion in how I do things, not only in dance but in my day-to-day life. Everything I do has to be something I enjoy, in order to do it well. Go full out or don't go at all."

As Anna continues to captivate audiences with her performances, she serves as a role model to aspiring artists worldwide. With her passion in pursuing her artistic dreams, Anna Aliau Guerra is undoubtedly an artist to watch as she continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry.



RELATED STORIES - Argentina

1
VOVER by TANGO LOVERS is Returning to the USA This Fall Photo
VOVER by TANGO LOVERS is Returning to the USA This Fall

The sensational tango musical VOVER by TANGO LOVERS comes back to the USA stages this Fall.

2
Carmen Ezcurras OTRA HISTORIA DE NUEVA YORK To Premier In Buenos Aires Photo
Carmen Ezcurra's OTRA HISTORIA DE NUEVA YORK To Premier In Buenos Aires

Based on the experiences of the Argentine actor in NYC comes her third solo cabaret show, alongside Francisco Huaricapcha on keys, with new music and heartfelt stories about her year at an acting studio in the Big Apple.

3
Nestor en Bloque Comes to Teatro Gran Rex Next Month Photo
Nestor en Bloque Comes to Teatro Gran Rex Next Month

Nestor en Bloque se presentará el día Martes 29 de Agosto en el Teatro Gran Rex.

4
Review: CUANDO NO QUIERAS SENTIR at Teatro Multiescena, in Buenos Aires Photo
Review: CUANDO NO QUIERAS SENTIR at Teatro Multiescena, in Buenos Aires

What did our critic think of CUANDO NO QUIERAS SENTIR at Multiescena?

From This Author - Felicitas de la Fare

Felicitas is a writer, blogger, and educator from Buenos Aires, Argentina where she teaches technique, repertoire, and vocal styles in pop, rock, and music theatre. As a performing artist, Felicitas h... (read more about this author)

Review: VENEZUELAN ARTIST YOALDRI MESSINA SHINES IN LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA & QUIARA 'IN THE HEIGHTS' at At Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival 'Main Stage'Review: VENEZUELAN ARTIST YOALDRI MESSINA SHINES IN LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA & QUIARA 'IN THE HEIGHTS' at At Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival 'Main Stage'
Venezuelan-Costa Rican PERFORMER, OSCAR ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ, in the new production of IN THE HEIGHTS at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare FestivalVenezuelan-Costa Rican PERFORMER, OSCAR ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ, in the new production of IN THE HEIGHTS at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
Review: CUANDO NO QUIERAS SENTIR at Teatro Multiescena, in Buenos AiresReview: CUANDO NO QUIERAS SENTIR at Teatro Multiescena, in Buenos Aires
'Querido Evan': The captivating Spanish production of 'Dear Evan Hansen' that you can't miss on Calle Corrientes'Querido Evan': The captivating Spanish production of 'Dear Evan Hansen' that you can't miss on Calle Corrientes

Videos

Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY! Video Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
View all Videos

Argentina SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Otra historia de Nueva York
Teatro El Ópalo (7/23-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You