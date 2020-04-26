Wisconsin Artists Invited to Apply For Gallery 110 North's 25th Annual Juried Art Exhibit

Wisconsin professional artists and Wisconsin residents for whom fine art is an avocation, are invited to submit entries for Gallery 110 North's 25th Annual Juried Exhibit, "Alive in the Arts." Artists must be 18 years and over to enter. Open to all two and three-dimensional fine art media including, but not limited to, pastel, painting, sculpture, graphite, drawing, photography, fiber, ceramics, metal, glass, wood, paper, jewelry, leather, printmaking and mixed media. Postmark deadline for entries is April 30, 2020. "Alive in the Arts" will open on Friday, June 5, 2020 with a festive reception beginning at 4:30 and an awards ceremony at 6:30pm. To receive a prospectus, please call the Plymouth Arts Center (920) 892-8409, E-mail: info@plymoutharts.org, or applications may be downloaded from the PAC website:www.plymoutharts.org

The JURORS for this annual juried competition: Richeson School of Art & Gallery, Kimberly, WI. MICHELLE RICHESON is an award-winning painter and art educator. Her works in oil, watercolor and acrylic are found in galleries, private and public collections throughout the Midwest. She is a published author and a sought-after Juror.

SHANNON PIETTE is the Executive Director for Richeson School of Art & Gallery and for the Richeson's 75 International Art Competitions. She teaches classes, curates exhibits and creates her own works in oil, casein and dry point etching. Shannon has served on the Board of Directors for the Glass Art Society.

Awards for this show will be determined at the Juror/Judge's discretion from the actual work. $1000 in cash awards will be presented.

The Alive in the Arts Annual Juried show is generously underwritten by Wisconsin Bank and Trust, 20/20 Visions, Dr. Sharon Roberts and Dr. Brad Wicklund, and Conrad and Barbara Barrows.

Gallery 110 North is located in the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 E. Mill Street in historic downtown Plymouth. Regular gallery hours are: Tuesday-Friday, 10am to 4pm; Saturday and Sunday, Noon-3:00pm. Closed Mondays and Holidays. Admission to Gallery 110 North is always free!





