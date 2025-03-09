Why Do We Care About The Audience? A New Podcast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Announcing a new podcast about theatre and life with a global perspective from within a NE Wisconsin vibe: Life N Art. Hannah Otto and Michael Sheeks present their first episode of their new podcast. Episode One features a discussion of performance and audiences. Do we care about audiences? Why? How do audiences affect our work.

Part I will present a conversation with performers about audiences featuring the thoughts of Emilee Carroll, Lydia Skarivoda, and Phoebe Avila-Olderman. Part II will talk about reviews and awards featuring a conversation with Warren Gerds. Part III will consider play selection and audiences with thoughts from Tom Berger of Seven Ages Theatricals and Dean Sleger with The Masquers. Episode Two, dropping at the end of the month, will explore questions of gender as they intersect with our work in the world of theatrical performance.

Hannah Otto is a retail manager by day and a stage manager and occasional director by night, bringing stories to life both on and off the stage. A lover of books, movies, and board games, she enjoys storytelling in all its forms. Most importantly, she shares her world with a very special cat, Minnie, because no great tail is complete without a feline sidekick.

Michael Sheeks is a director, producer, and sometime teacher with decades in the worlds of theatre and education. He's got things in his head and has been enjoying unabashedly sharing them whether you want to hear them or not. The beauty of a podcast, blog, or social media post is that you don't have to engage it if you don't want to.

Check out the new podcast at here.

