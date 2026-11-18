"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
STOMP to Play Fox Cities Performing Arts Center June 2027
Performances will take place June 4-5, 2027.
STOMP, the international percussion production, will perform at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center June 4–5, 2027. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. in Thrivent Hall.
Tickets go on sale Monday, November 23. A social media presale will run November 20–22, offering 30% off select seats with the code RHYTHM. The discount will continue November 23–30, with no code required.
About STOMP
Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues to tour North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia following 15 years in London's West End and 31 years at New York's Orpheum Theatre, as well as extended engagements in San Francisco, Boston and Las Vegas.
The production combines percussion, movement and comedy, using everyday objects in place of conventional musical instruments. Performers create rhythms using brooms, Zippo lighters, wooden poles, dustbins, suitcases, radiator hoses, boots, hubcaps and more. The show has evolved throughout its run with the introduction of new material.
STOMP has received an Olivier Award for Best Choreography, an Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience and a Special Citation from Best Plays.
Beyond its stage productions, STOMP has earned an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations and an Emmy Award for its HBO special, Stomp Out Loud. Television appearances have included the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games, the Academy Awards and Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, as well as a series of award-winning international commercials.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
An Evening with Judy Kuhn
The Grand at UW-Oshkosh (4/16-4/16)
|
Conscience by Don Mullally
Arts + Literature Laboratory (12/08-12/08)
|
AUDITIONS - Mean Girls
Sunset Playhouse (5/10-5/11)
|
The Great Leap
Renaissance Theataerworks (1/10-1/31)
|
Picasso at the Lapin Agile
The Grand at UW-Oshkosh (4/01-4/03)
|
Missoula Children's Theatre: The Pied Piper
The Grand at UW-Oshkosh (1/18-1/23)
|
Dinner Detective Green Bay
Hyatt Regency Green Bay (11/21-11/21)
|
Guys on Ice: An Ice Fishing Musical
The Grand at UW-Oshkosh (1/24-1/24)
|
"Penelope"
Herro-Franke Studio, Associated Bank Theater Center (4/06-5/09)
|
AUDITIONS - Godspell
Sunset Playhouse (2/08-2/09)