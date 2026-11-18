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STOMP, the international percussion production, will perform at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center June 4–5, 2027. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. in Thrivent Hall.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 23. A social media presale will run November 20–22, offering 30% off select seats with the code RHYTHM. The discount will continue November 23–30, with no code required.

About STOMP

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues to tour North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia following 15 years in London's West End and 31 years at New York's Orpheum Theatre, as well as extended engagements in San Francisco, Boston and Las Vegas.

The production combines percussion, movement and comedy, using everyday objects in place of conventional musical instruments. Performers create rhythms using brooms, Zippo lighters, wooden poles, dustbins, suitcases, radiator hoses, boots, hubcaps and more. The show has evolved throughout its run with the introduction of new material.

STOMP has received an Olivier Award for Best Choreography, an Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience and a Special Citation from Best Plays.

Beyond its stage productions, STOMP has earned an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations and an Emmy Award for its HBO special, Stomp Out Loud. Television appearances have included the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games, the Academy Awards and Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, as well as a series of award-winning international commercials.

The race is on for the Appleton, WI Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ALL SHOOK UP Dirigo Theatre Company 29% 2 COWGIRLS Play-by-Play Theatre 15% 3 AMERICAN IDIOT Forst Inn Arts Collective 12% 4 THE SPITFIRE GRILL Green Bay Community Theater 10% 5 1776 Dudley Birder Theatre 8% Best Play 1 THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Play-by-Play Theatre 31% 2 RADIUM GIRLS The Masquers, Inc 24% 3 RUMORS Forst Inn Arts Collective 13% 4 NOW AND THEN Green Bay Community Theater 12% 5 GOD OF CARNAGE Forst Inn Arts Collective 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Dirigo Theatre Company 35% 2 Play-by-Play Theatre 20% 3 Forst Inn Arts Collective 18% 4 Green Bay Community Theater 8% 5 Dudley Birder Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Christina Pringle - ALL SHOOK UP Dirigo Theatre Company 24% 2 Roger Ehrenreich - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY The Masquers, Inc. 14% 3 Maddie Budner - LEGALLY BLONDE Abrams Spotlight Productions 14% 4 Haley Ebinal - COWGIRLS Play-by-Play Theatre 11% 5 Randi Fay - COWGIRLS 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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