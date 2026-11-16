Peninsula Players Theatre to Stage PRIVATE LIVES, COME FROM AWAY and Four Other Plays in 2027 Season

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Peninsula Players Theatre, Wisconsin's oldest professional theatre and Door County's theatrical icon, is delighted to announce its 92nd season, offering an engaging blend of romance, clever and fast-paced comedies, an uplifting musical, a heartfelt reflection on life, and a chilling ghost story. Running June 15 through October 17, 2027, the five-show season will welcome audiences to the Theatre's scenic home along Door County's shoreline.

'It is always an exciting time when we get to share the titles for our upcoming season,' said Artistic Director Linda Fortunato. 'Our 2027 productions will bring together a rousing mix of stories filled with wit, humor, heart, and the human connections that make live theatre so vital and unforgettable.'

Nestled along Door County, Wisconsin's scenic shores, Peninsula Players Theatre's award-winning artistic company has enthralled generations of audiences in its 600-plus seat, all-weather pavilion. Since 1935, the Theatre has presented hundreds of classic dramas, comedies, musicals, and world premieres. 'We look forward to sharing these dynamic, thought-provoking and entertaining works,' Fortunato said.

The 2027 Season

The season opens with PRIVATE LIVES (June 15 – July 4), a witty 1930s comedy by theatre legend Noël Coward. Formerly married Elyot and Amanda are on their honeymoons with their new spouses. Unbeknownst to any of them, they have booked adjoining suites with a shared balcony. When the unexpected neighbors are discovered, Elyot and Amanda also discover that old feelings may still linger. The fire that initially drew the two together is rekindled, but it soon becomes clear that the intensity of the fire is also what tore them apart. And what of their new spouses? Filled with clever dialogue and charmingly flawed characters, Private Lives offers a hilarious glimpse into the pleasures and pitfalls of passionate love.

The laughter continues with Paul Slade Smith's UNNECESSARY FARCE (July 7 – July 24). 'The Angel Next Door, also written by Paul Slade Smith, was an audience favorite in 2024, and I am excited to revisit this comedy that delighted Peninsula Players Theatre audiences in the 2007 season,' said Fortunato. A small-town mayor is suspected of embezzling government funds, and two incompetent but enthusiastic police officers are in charge of a sting operation that involves adjoining hotel rooms, a hidden camera, and a plateful of donuts. Their seemingly straightforward assignment quickly unravels with the arrival of the mayor's wife, a terrified security officer, and a Scottish hitman. This fast-paced comic romp will keep you laughing from start to finish.

Please note: Unnecessary Farce will close on Saturday, July 24, with a 2 p.m. matinee and an 8 p.m. closing performance, giving more time to prepare the stage and company for the musical.

In peak summer, the Theatre presents the hit musical COME FROM AWAY (July 28 – August 15) by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. Based on real people and true events, this uplifting show tells the remarkable story of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, that took in nearly 7,000 stranded travelers when their planes were diverted to Canada on September 11, 2001. Overcoming cultural differences and language barriers, the people of Gander shared food, shelter, friendship, and community. With a score of rousing folk and rock music, this show is filled with generosity, hope, and the best of humanity. 'Come From Away is not a story about the tragedy of September eleventh, but rather a celebration of what happened on September twelfth and the days that followed,' said Fortunato.

The fourth show of the season will be the poignant and funny BIRTHDAY CANDLES (August 18 – September 5) by Noah Haidle. On Ernestine's 17th birthday, she bakes a cake with her mother and worries about her insignificance in the universe. She bakes the same cake for her 18th birthday, 39th, 54th, continuing over nine decades. Through courtship, parenthood, struggles, joys, loves, and losses, this unique and heartfelt play beautifully captures how traditions, memories, and moments - from the mundane to the monumental - make us who we are.

Closing the 92nd season is THE WOMAN IN BLACK (September 8 – October 17), adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from Susan Hill's acclaimed novel. Haunted by a terrifying experience from his youth, Arthur Kipps rents a theater and hires an actor to help him tell the tale of his encounter with a ghastly specter. He hopes that sharing the story with his family will help them understand his ordeal and finally put his nightmares to rest. Described by the Daily Telegraph as 'the most brilliantly effective spine-chiller you will ever encounter,' this gripping ghost story promises an eerie autumn evening at the Theatre.

Ticket Information

Additional information on the 2027 season, creative teams, and casts will be announced on the Theatre's website in the coming months. Season ticket information will be available in the new year, and individual ticket sales will begin on March 1, 2027. Group leaders may make reservations for 15 or more by phoning the Box Office on weekdays at (920) 868-3287. To order a Gift Certificate, learn curtain times, ticket prices and more, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.

About Peninsula Players Theatre

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theatre. It is unique in the country for its diverse productions, continued loyalty to a resident company, and beautiful setting of 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 92 years, the Theatre has become a Door County landmark and cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members nationwide. To learn more about Peninsula Players Theatre, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.

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