Northern Sky Presents Singer-Songwriter Doc Heide In Concert

As the final installment of its virtual winter season, Northern Sky Theater will present a virtual concert by songwriter and singer Doc Heide on Saturday, April 17 at 7 p.m. CDT. The show will premiere live on the 17th and then be available on demand through May 31.

Frederick "Doc" Heide is best known locally as a Northern Sky Theater co-founder, performer, artistic advisor, board member, and writer. But he's also an acclaimed singer-songwriter with three studio albums to his credit, in addition to the many songs he has written and co-written for musicals (including Belgians in Heaven, Packer Fans from Outer Space, Guys & Does, and a forthcoming Belgians prequel). A finalist in the Kerrville Folk Festival's prestigious New Folk competition, Doc is known for his lyrical elegance, prowess as a guitarist, and sweet, mellow vocal style. The Door County Advocate noted that "these songs take up permanent residence in one's mind and heart."

Doc has performed with Fred Alley, Eric Lewis, and folk legend Tom Paxton, but this will be his first full concert as a solo singer ever. Doc notes that the concert won't be entirely a solo affair, though-his wife, Jody Jessup, will join him on cajon and other percussion.

"Doc Heide's songwriting is consistently smart and thought-provoking and beautiful, but it's also so eclectic that you never know what you're going to hear next," said fellow songwriter Katie Dahl. "Hard to believe he's never performed a show where he's the only singer-I can't wait for the full Doc Heide concert experience." In the show, Doc will offer a chronological presentation of some of his favorite original songs not written for the stage, including two songs never before heard in concert. Doc Heide has appeared on the Peninsula State Park stage since 1973. A summa cum laude graduate of UWGB, he holds a doctorate in clinical psychology from The Pennsylvania State University. Doc is a recently retired, award-winning professor on the graduate faculty of the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University in San Francisco and co-founder of the Huston Smith Center for Psychological and Spiritual Development. He has also published professionally on meditation, charisma, paradoxical reactions to practicing relaxation, the power of musicals to affect attitudes, and other topics.

Tickets for Doc Heide's concert are available at northernskytheater.com or by calling the Northern Sky box office at (920) 854-6117. This concert is being offered via a flexible "pay what you choose" pricing system.

In addition to Heide's concert, Northern Sky is premiering seven other virtual winter shows, including The New Year with Northern Sky, Love: It's Not Just for Lumberjacks, Malarkey: 1993 in the Park and Only the Silly Songs, as well as live virtual concerts by Eric Lewis, Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan, and Karen Mal and Will Taylor. All winter shows are available for streaming on demand through May 31 at NorthernSkyTheater.com. All streaming tickets are also "pay what you choose."

Northern Sky's Winter Season supports the theater's ongoing Rekindle Campaign, an effort to safeguard the company financially against a still uncertain 2021 performance season.