Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

BASKERVILLE Comes to Peninsula Players Theatre Photo 1 BASKERVILLE Comes to Peninsula Players Theatre
Doc Heide Celebrates 50 Years with Northern Sky With WHEN PIGS FLY! Photo 2 Doc Heide Celebrates 50 Years with Northern Sky With WHEN PIGS FLY!
Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Grants from The Shubert Foundation and the Wisconsin Art Photo 3 Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Grants from The Shubert Foundation and the Wisconsin Arts Board
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Grants from The Shubert Foundation and the Wisconsin Art Photo
Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Grants from The Shubert Foundation and the Wisconsin Arts Board

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced that it was awarded grants from The Shubert Foundation and the Wisconsin Arts Board, the state’s arts agency. Learn more about where the funds will go here!

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
Doc Heide Celebrates 50 Years with Northern Sky With WHEN PIGS FLY! Photo
Doc Heide Celebrates 50 Years with Northern Sky With WHEN PIGS FLY!

When Doc Heide joined the UW-Green Bay Heritage Ensemble 50 years ago this year, the troupe was a tiny group of college students on a woodsy stage in Peninsula State Park created to host naturalist programs.

4
BASKERVILLE Comes to Peninsula Players Theatre Photo
BASKERVILLE Comes to Peninsula Players Theatre

Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater, presents performances of 'Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery' beginning on September 6 for a six-week run at Door County's premiere professional theater. 

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Appleton, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Assisted Living: The Musical
The Grand Oshkosh (4/11-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Looney Lutherans: HOLD THE LUTEFISK, It's Beginning to Smell a Lot Like Christmas!
The Grand Oshkosh (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fancifool! KIDS
The Grand Oshkosh (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway's Chryssie Whitehead: In My Own Little Corner
The Grand Oshkosh (5/03-5/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fnacifool! with Ananda Bena-Weber
The Grand Oshkosh (11/17-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
The Grand Oshkosh (4/04-4/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Alibis
The Grand Oshkosh (9/21-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You