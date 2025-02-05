Joshua Henry To Headline Marcus Performing Arts Center's 20th Annual BASH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Marcus Performing Arts Center will present a special performance with Broadway star Joshua Henry, part of the 20th Annual BASH on Friday, June 6. This high-energy, one-of-a-kind celebration offers guests an exciting mix of dynamic networking, delicious food, and an intimate performance by one of Broadway's brightest stars.

Funds raised during the BASH directly support MPAC's education and engagement programs, providing over 10,000 youth with access to the transformative power of the arts at little or no cost each year. This year's event is hosted by special guest Portia Young.

Gala tickets and sponsorships will go on sale on Friday, February 7 for the 20th Annual BASH. Through March 31, Early Bird gala tickets may be purchased at the special discounted price of $250. Beginning April 1, gala tickets will be $300. Gala tickets include the dinner and cocktail reception, award presentation and program, preferred seating for the Joshua Henry performance, parking, and the post-party.

Performance & After-Party tickets will also go on sale Friday, February 7 and are available at the Early Bird price of $100 through March 31. Prices will increase to $125 on April 1. Performance & After-Party tickets include the award presentation and program, the Joshua Henry performance, parking, and the post-party.

All tickets for the 20th Annual BASH can be purchased online, by calling 414-273-7206, or visiting the MPAC Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee.

The evening's highlight will be an exclusive performance by Joshua Henry, a Grammy Award-winning artist and Broadway star, bringing Milwaukee a soulful, captivating set filled with iconic songs that have defined generations. With a powerhouse voice and undeniable stage presence, Henry is one of Broadway's most electrifying leading men. A three-time Tony Award nominee, Henry has captivated audiences with unforgettable performances in Hamilton (Aaron Burr), Carousel (Billy Bigelow), Into the Woods, Waitress, and Shuffle Along. His acclaimed portrayal of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime at New York City Center further cemented his status as a Broadway powerhouse. Offstage, Henry has dazzled on screen in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Tick, Tick…Boom!, and Apple TV's SEE.

The 20th Annual BASH will also feature a dinner reception with interactive food stations highlighting the upcoming 2025/26 MPAC season, beverages, and entertainment throughout the building. Guests will be treated to a program including a live auction and award presentations. Award recipients will be announced at a later date.

Following the program, the celebration continues with a post-party, complete with desserts, late-night snacks, and dancing.

MPAC President & CEO Kevin Giglinto stated: “We are very proud to welcome Joshua Henry to Milwaukee for this special milestone event. The 20th Annual BASH is more than just a celebration – it's a vital opportunity to support MPAC's mission of making the performing arts accessible for all. This memorable evening will not only showcase the best of Broadway but also help us to continue to inspire and connect our community through the power of the arts.”

About Joshua Henry

Joshua Henry is a Grammy Award-winning performer and recording artist best known for his Tony-nominated leading roles in Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, and Violet, as well as for his show-stopping performance as Aaron Burr in the cultural phenomenon Hamilton.

He most recently starred as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime at New York City Center, portrayed Gaston in ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Special, and appeared in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film Tick, Tick...Boom!

On television, Henry starred in Steven Knight's Apple TV+ drama SEE and played a leading role in the action film American Renegades for Luc Besson's EuropaCorp, opposite J.K. Simmons and Sullivan Stapleton.

A three-time Tony Award nominee, Henry has delivered unforgettable performances on Broadway, starring in the Grammy-winning revival of Into the Woods and Waitress as the charming Dr. Pomatter. His acclaimed run as Billy Bigelow in Carousel earned him a Tony nomination, and he previously portrayed Aaron Burr in Hamilton in Chicago and on the first U.S. tour. He also starred as Noble Sissle in Shuffle Along opposite Audra McDonald and earned another Tony nomination for his performance in Violet alongside Sutton Foster. His breakout role came in The Scottsboro Boys, for which he received his first Tony nomination.

Beyond the stage, Henry is an accomplished recording artist. He has opened for Diana Ross at the Hollywood Bowl, performed with Common at The Kennedy Center, and his album GROW is available on all streaming platforms.

