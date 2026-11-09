Holiday Shows at The Grand at UW-Oshkosh to Feature Seasonal Programming

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The Grand at UW-Oshkosh has announced a lineup of holiday shows throughout the month of December that includes festivities for the whole family. Event details, ticketing information, and more can be found at TheGrandOshkosh.org.

The Grand's temporary home (while the historic jewel box theatre undergoes renovations) The Grand at UW-Oshkosh, is located at 1020 Algoma Blvd. Oshkosh, WI 54901.The Grand at UW-Oshkosh Box Office is open M-F 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and can be reached at (920) 424-2350 or info@thegrandoshkosh.org

30th Anniversary: Christmas with John Berry

Presented by John Berry

December 2 | 7:00 p.m.

Grammy and Emmy winner John Berry is coming to The Grand at UW–Oshkosh with the highly anticipated 30th Anniversary 'Christmas with John Berry,' a very special evening featuring his hits and the beautiful sounds of Christmas, delivered only like John Berry can. A VIP Experience ticket add-on is available for this performance.

A Very Cher-y Christmas

Starring Lisa McClowry as CHER

December 5 | 7:00 p.m.

Lisa McClowry returns in her role as Cher to Oshkosh after a sold-out show in 2025. This time, with all the Cher hits and holiday favorites as well in 'A Very Cher-y Christmas'. An AfterGlow featuring the Erin Krebs Duo will follow this performance in the Black Box Bar & Lounge.

Ball in the House: An A Cappella Christmas

Part of the Alberta S. Kimball Foundation Series

December 10 | 7:00 p.m.

Ring in the holidays with a blend of traditional songs and newer Christmas/holiday favorites, all done in Ball in the House's unique a cappella style. An AfterGlow featuring the Mike Malone Peanuts Christmas Trio will follow this performance in the Black Box Bar & Lounge.

The Nutcracker Ballet

Presented by Valley Academy for the Arts

December 17-20

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with The Nutcracker Ballet, a beloved Christmas tradition inspired by E.T.A. Hoffman's The Nutcracker and the Mouse King performed by Valley Academy for the Arts.

Additional shows include a sold-out 'For Kids from 1 to 92' on December 11 presented by ROCK 1 LLC, Trivia Tuesday in the Black Box Bar & Lounge on December 1 and BINGO in the Black Box Bar & Lounge on December 7.

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