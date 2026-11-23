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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Carter Krzyzaniak - ALL SHOOK UP - Dirigo Theatre Company 34%

Kevin James Sievert - AMERICAN IDIOT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 23%

Lisa Hagenow & Ali Carlson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Abrams Spotlight Productions 19%

Kevin James Sievert - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Forst Inn Arts Collective 13%

Pete Dignan - A SHERLOCK CAROL - Green Bay Community Theater 10%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Linda Budner - ALL SHOOK UP - Dirigo Theatre Company 35%

Debra Jolly - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Play-by-Play Theatre 19%

Sandy Melroy - 1776 - Dudley Birder Theatre 14%

Em Schaller - AMERICAN IDIOT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 11%

Claran LaViolette - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Masquers, Inc. 9%

Claran LaViolette - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Forst Inn Arts Collective 9%

Kelsey Steeno - LEGALLY BLONDE - Abrams Spotlight Productions 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Zachariah Stearn - ALL SHOOK UP - Dirigo Theatre Company 31%

Mary Ehlinger - COWGIRLS - Play-by-Play Theatre 21%

Kevin James Sievert - AMERICAN IDIOT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 16%

Warren Elliott - 1776 - Dudley Birder Theatre 9%

Kevin James Sievert - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Masquers, Inc. 8%

Erick Dobberfuhl - COME FROM AWAY - Stage Ten Seventeen 6%

Michael Sheeks - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Forst Inn Arts Collective 4%

Preston Pelegrin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Abrams Spotlight Productions 3%

Heather Neumann - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Zephyrs Community Theater 3%

Best Direction Of A Play

Carolyn Silverberg - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Play-by-Play Theatre 31%

Emilee E. Carroll - RADIUM GIRLS - The Masquers, Inc. 16%

Dave Zochert - NOW AND THEN - Green Bay Community Theater 9%

Erin LaFond - HOMEBOUND XIX - Forst Inn Arts Collective 8%

Michael Sheeks - GOD OF CARNAGE - Forst Inn Arts Collective 8%

Stetz Smith - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Masquers, Inc. 7%

Teresa Sergott - BEETS - Green Bay Community Theater 7%

Pete Dignan - RUMORS - Forst Inn Arts Collective 7%

Ross Dippel - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Rouge Theatre 7%

Best Ensemble

ALL SHOOK UP - Dirigo Theatre Company 27%

COWGIRLS - Play-by-Play Theatre 18%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 14%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Play-by-Play Theatre 11%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Forst Inn Arts Collective 7%

1776 - Dudley Birder Theatre 7%

COME FROM AWAY - Stage Ten Seventeen 7%

NOW AND THEN - Green Bay Community Theater 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Abrams Spotlight Productions 4%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin James Sievert - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Forst Inn Arts Collective 27%

Aaron Schoffelman - COWGIRLS - Play-by-Play Theatre 25%

Phillip Jindra - RADIUM GIRLS - The Masquers, Inc. 15%

Dylan Davison & Max Pelna - AMERICAN IDIOT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 15%

Erick Dobberfuhl - COME FROM AWAY - Stage Ten Seventeen 11%

Pete Dignan - NOW AND THEN - Green Bay Community Theater 8%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Eva Stokes - ALL SHOOK UP - Dirigo Theatre Company 30%

Mary Ehlinger & Company - COWGIRLS - Play-by-Play Theatre 25%

Erin LaFond - AMERICAN IDIOT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 15%

David Bowman - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Forst Inn Arts Collective 11%

Molly Schlaak - COME FROM AWAY - Stage Ten Seventeen 9%

Phillip Jindra - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Masquers, Inc. 6%

Leah Tomesek - LEGALLY BLONDE - Abrams Spotlight Productions 5%

Best Musical

ALL SHOOK UP - Dirigo Theatre Company 28%

COWGIRLS - Play-by-Play Theatre 16%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 12%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Green Bay Community Theater 10%

1776 - Dudley Birder Theatre 8%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Forst Inn Arts Collective 7%

COME FROM AWAY - Stage Ten Seventeen 6%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Masquers, Inc. 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Abrams Spotlight Productions 5%

LITTLE WOMEN - Zephyrs Community Theater 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

WHO'S AFRAID OF THE STREETCAR SALESMAN - Forst Inn Arts Collective 56%

HOMEBOUND XIX - Forst Inn Arts Collective 44%

Best Performer In A Musical

Christina Pringle - ALL SHOOK UP - Dirigo Theatre Company 24%

Maddie Budner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Abrams Spotlight Productions 14%

Roger Ehrenreich - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Masquers, Inc. 14%

Randi Fay - COWGIRLS 12%

Haley Ebinal - COWGIRLS - Play-by-Play Theatre 11%

Jack Colombo - ALL SHOOK UP - Dirigo Theatre Company 7%

Anna Leavins - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Zephyrs Community Theater 7%

Brian Elliott - 1776 - Dudley Birder Theatre 4%

Tonie Borgardt - COME FROM AWAY - Stage Ten Seventeen 4%

Randi Fay - NUNSENSE 2%

Donna Mc Vey - COME FROM AWAY - Stage Ten Seventeen 1%

Parker Drew - 1776 - Dudley Birder Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Jacob Massart - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Play-by-Play Theatre 43%

Paige Gilson - RADIUM GIRLS - The Masquers, Inc. 31%

Scott Crane - NOW AND THEN - Green Bay Community Theater 14%

Andrew Delaurelle - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Play-by-Play Theatre 12%

Best Play

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Play-by-Play Theatre 30%

RADIUM GIRLS - The Masquers, Inc 24%

RUMORS - Forst Inn Arts Collective 14%

NOW AND THEN - Green Bay Community Theater 12%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Forst Inn Arts Collective 8%

DECISION HEIGHT - Attic Theatre, Inc 6%

THE MATCHMAKER - Attic Theatre, Inc 4%

HATE MAIL - Attic Theatre, Inc 1%

ROUNDING THIRD - Attic Theatre, Inc 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin James Sievert - AMERICAN IDIOT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 43%

Michael 'Giz' Gegare - COWGIRLS - Play-by-Play Theatre 33%

Kurt Duzeski - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Masquers, Inc. 13%

Sandy Zochert - NOW AND THEN - Green Bay Community Theater 11%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Pausig - COWGIRLS - Play-by-Play Theatre 35%

Jeff LaFond - AMERICAN IDIOT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 24%

Jeff LaFond - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Forst Inn Arts Collective 17%

Tanya Brehmer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Abrams Spotlight Productions 15%

Tessa Komorowski Jindra - RADIUM GIRLS - The Masquers, Inc. 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Maddie Budner - ALL SHOOK UP - Dirigo Theatre Company 15%

Zooey Dobbertin - ALL SHOOK UP - Dirigo Theatre Company 14%

Randi Fay - NUNSENSE - BIRDER STUDIO OF PERFORMING ARTS 10%

Jill Madson - ALL SHOOK UP - Dirigo Theatre Company 10%

Amy Wright - COWGIRLS - Play-by-Play Theatre 9%

Isabella Dippel - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Forst Inn Arts Collective 7%

Dean Sleger - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Masquers, Inc. 6%

Rachel Ziolkowski - COWGIRLS - Play-by-Play Theatre 6%

Heather Love - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Masquers, Inc. 6%

Raechal Wozinak Sanford - NOW AND THEN - Green Bay Community Theater 4%

Carolyn Silverberg - LEGALLY BLONDE - Abrams Spotlight Productions 3%

Chad Lemerande - 1776 - Dudley Birder Theatre 3%

Bobby Buffington - LEGALLY BLONDE - Abrams Spotlight Productions 2%

Brandon Oechsner - 1776 - Dudley Birder Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Jolly-Haslitt - LEGALLY BLONDE - Abrams Spotlight Productions 2%

Roberto Bobonis - ALL SHOOK UP - Dirigo Theatre Company 2%

Jerah Doxtator - LEGALLY BLONDE - Abrams Spotlight Productions 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Isabella Dippel - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Play-by-Play Theatre 38%

Madysen Schmidt - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Play-by-Play Theatre 29%

Raechal Wozinak Sanford - NOW AND THEN - Green Bay Community Theater 19%

Cathryn Evangelista - NOW AND THEN - Green Bay Community Theater 14%

Favorite Local Theatre

Dirigo Theatre Company 34%

Play-by-Play Theatre 19%

Forst Inn Arts Collective 18%

Green Bay Community Theater 8%

Dudley Birder Theatre 6%

The Masquers, Inc. 6%

Attic Theatre, Inc 3%

Abrams Spotlight Productions 3%

Stage Ten Seventeen 2%

The race is on for the Appleton, WI Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ALL SHOOK UP Dirigo Theatre Company 28% 2 COWGIRLS Play-by-Play Theatre 16% 3 AMERICAN IDIOT Forst Inn Arts Collective 12% 4 THE SPITFIRE GRILL Green Bay Community Theater 10% 5 1776 Dudley Birder Theatre 8% Best Play 1 THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Play-by-Play Theatre 30% 2 RADIUM GIRLS The Masquers, Inc 24% 3 RUMORS Forst Inn Arts Collective 14% 4 NOW AND THEN Green Bay Community Theater 12% 5 GOD OF CARNAGE Forst Inn Arts Collective 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Dirigo Theatre Company 34% 2 Play-by-Play Theatre 19% 3 Forst Inn Arts Collective 18% 4 Green Bay Community Theater 8% 5 Dudley Birder Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Christina Pringle - ALL SHOOK UP Dirigo Theatre Company 24% 2 Maddie Budner - LEGALLY BLONDE Abrams Spotlight Productions 14% 3 Roger Ehrenreich - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY The Masquers, Inc. 14% 4 Randi Fay - COWGIRLS 12% 5 Haley Ebinal - COWGIRLS Play-by-Play Theatre 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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