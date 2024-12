Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards; Sheboygan Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Appleton Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Appleton Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Hartlaub - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 30%

Kylie Kintopf - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 29%

Katie Jo Shimulunas - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Forst Inn Arts Collective 25%

Kevin James Sievert - PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Forst Inn Arts Collective 16%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Claran LaViolette - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Forst Inn Arts Collective 32%

Tierney Potter - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 24%

Debra Jolly - TWELFTH NIGHT - Play-by-Play Theatre 18%

Dana Cordry - CAPTAIN WALLABY'S NEIGHBORHOOD - Independent Production performed at Robert Lee Brault Theater 10%

Abby Miller - SEUSSICAL - Rhode Center for the Arts 7%

Jon LaPrairie - THE MOORS - Lucia Baehman Theater 5%

John LaPrairie - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Perry Hall 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ryan Schabach - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 29%

Michael Sheeks and Lisa Heili - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Forst Inn Arts Collective 26%

Amanda Peterson - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 20%

Ali Carlson - OKLAHOMA - Abrams Spotlight Productions 17%

Susan Rabideau - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Perry Hall 5%

Susan Rabideau - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Fox Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Michael Sheeks - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Forst Inn Arts Collective 32%

Carolyn Silverberg - TWELFTH NIGHT - Play-by-Play Theatre 25%

Susan Rabideau - FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF A CANOE - Fox Theatre 11%

Craig Berken - A THOUSAND CLOWNS - Green Bay Community Theater 7%

Martin W. Prevost - CAPTAIN WALLABY'S NEIGHBORHOOD - Independent Production performed at Robert Lee Brault Theater 6%

Sandy Zochert - THE RAINMAKER - Green Bay Community Theater 6%

Dee Savides - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Attic Theatre 6%

Dave Zochert - DONT DRINK THE WATER - Green bay Community Theater 5%

John Zhang - 3 VIEWINGS - Vintage Theater 2%

Jordyn Lander - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 1%



Best Ensemble

RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 21%

PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Forst Inn Arts Collective 17%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 12%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Play-by-Play Theatre 10%

BOEING BOEING - Abrams Spotlight Productions 8%

IN PLAIN SIGHT: A PLAY ABOUT HOUSING INSECURITY - 2024 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 5%

A THOUSAND CLOWNS - Green Bay Community Theatre 4%

THE RAINMAKER - Green Bay Community Theater 3%

DON'T DRINK THE WATER - Green Bay Community Theater 3%

THE MOORS - Lucia Baehman Theater 3%

CAPTAIN WALLABY'S NEIGHBORHOOD - Independent Production performed at Robert Lee Brault Theater 2%

MR. NIBBLES THE AMAZING TALKING CAT - Independent Production performed as Part of the Green Bay Fringe Festival 1%

FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF A CANOE - Fox Theatre 1%

FIREBRINGER - Stage Ten Seventeen 1%

ARTIFICE - Attic Theatre 1%

SILENT SKY - Attic Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Phillip Jindra - RENT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 35%

Eric Conner - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 28%

Katitlin Honkanen - CAPTAIN WALLABY'S NEIGHBORHOOD - Independent Production performed at Robert Lee Brault Theater 17%

Andrew Schmitz - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Perry Hall 9%

Wesley Breyer - DAVID: THE KING OF JERUSALEM - Winneconne Performing Arts Center 7%

Brian Ugorowski - FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF A CANOE - Fox Theatre 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Zach Holden - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 33%

Erin LaFond - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Forst Inn Arts Collective 32%

Jennifer Leahy - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 17%

Kevin Nutini - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 12%

Kevin Nutini - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 6%



Best Musical

RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 30%

PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Forst Inn Arts Collective 21%

OKLAHOMA - Abrams Spotlight Productions 18%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 16%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 10%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Perry Hall 3%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Lucia Baehman Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joshua Ludens - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 17%

Phoebe Avila-Olderman - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 16%

Jessica Iannitello - RENT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 16%

Julie Johannes-Frohliger - OKLAHOMA - Abrams Spotlight Productions 13%

Kyle Brauer - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 10%

Blake Larson - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 10%

Emily Johns - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 8%

Molly Grabiel - SEUSSICAL - Lakeside Players 4%

Darrick Bruns - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 3%

Christian Spaay - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Perry Hall 3%

Michael McGinnis - DAVID: THE KING OF JERUSALEM - Winneconne Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Phoenix McElroy - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Forst Inn Arts Collective 21%

Marly Thomson - BOEING BOING - Abrams Spotlight Productions 10%

Sanibel Harper - TWELFTH NIGHT - Play-by-Play Theatre 9%

Susan Rabideau - FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF A CANOE - Fox Theatre 6%

Bobby Buffington - BOEING BOEING - Abrams Spotlight Productions 6%

Laurie Friedman Fannin - THE MOORS - Lucia Baehman Theater 6%

Will Knaapen - CAPTAIN WALLABY'S NEIGHBORHOOD - Independent Production performed at Robert Lee Brault Theater 5%

Chris Mayse - TWELFTH NIGHT - Play-by-Play Theatre 5%

Rachel Moldenhauer - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Attic Theatre 5%

Andrew Cole - A THOUSAND CLOWNS - Green Bay Community Theater 5%

Raechal Wozniak - THE RAINMAKER - Green Bay Community Theater 4%

Allison Klinker - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Oshkosh Community Players 4%

Kieth Albertson - DON'T DRINK THE WATER - Green Bay Community Theater 4%

Abby Miller - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Andrew Delaurelle - THE RAINMAKER - Green Bay Community Theater 2%

Allison Klinker - ARTIFICE - Attic Theatre 2%

Brian Zimmerman - ARTIFICE - Attic Theatre 1%

Brian Zimmerman - 3 VIEWINGS - Vintage Theater 1%



Best Play

PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Forst Inn Arts Collective 27%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Play-by-Play Theatre 15%

BOEING BOEING - Abrams Spotlight Productions 14%

A THOUSAND CLOWNS - Green Bay Community Theater 10%

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Evergreen Theater 6%

DON'T DRINK THE WATER - Green Bay Community Theater 5%

THE RAINMAKER - Green Bay Community Theater 5%

ARTIFICE - Attic Theatre 5%

CAPTAIN WALLABY'S NEIGHBORHOOD - Independent Production performed at Robert Lee Brault Theater 4%

THE MOORS - Lucia Baehman Theater 4%

FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF A CANOE - Fox Theatre 3%

PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Sheeks - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Forst Inn Arts Collective 31%

Eric Conner - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 27%

Em Schaller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forst Inn Arts Collective 20%

Roy Hoglund - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Perry Hall 8%

Brian Ugorowski - FROM THE - Fox Theatre 5%

James Frelich - THE MOORS - Lucia Baehman Theater 5%

Alexander Ebert - PUFFS - Rhode Center for the Arts 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sophie Buel - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 40%

Michael Sheeks - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Forst Inn Arts Collective 35%

Kaitlin Honkanen - CAPTAIN WALLABY'S NEIGHBORHOOD - Independent Production performed at Robert Lee Brault Theater 25%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amanda Hartlaub - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 26%

Tessa Komorowski Jindra - RENT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 13%

Zachary Glaeser - PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Forst Inn Arts Collective 12%

Tessa Rutchik - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 12%

Phillip Jindra - RENT - Forst Inn Arts Collective 11%

Noah Matthew - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 7%

Emily Johns - ALICE BY HEART - Zephyr Theatre 7%

Jodi McGinn - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 6%

Noah Matthew - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Blaine Rezach - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Forst Inn Arts Collective 27%

Wil Mannion - TWELFTH NIGHT - Play-by-Play Theatre 14%

Jon Bruinooge - CAPTAIN WALLABY'S NEIGHBORHOOD - Independent Production performed at Robert Lee Brault Theater 12%

Luke Crocker - A THOUSAND CLOWNS - Green Bay Community Theater 8%

Gaven Williams - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Attic Theatre 8%

Lisa Witmer - THE MOORS - Fox Theatre 8%

Justin guilmire - DON'T DRINK THE WATER - Green Bay Community Theater 6%

Glenn Sellen - THE RAINMAKER - Green Bay Community Theater 6%

Emma Quist - BLITHE SPIRIT - Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Jehy Thompson - FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF A CANOE - Lucia Baehman Theater 3%

Lisa Witmer - ARTIFICE - Attic Theatre 3%

Thomas O'Donnell - A THOUSAND CLOWNS - Green Bay Community Theater 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater 61%

PERCY THE POOR LITTLE PENGUIN - Play-by-Play Theatre 39%



Favorite Local Theatre

Forst Inn Arts Collective 21%

Sheboygan Theatre Company 21%

Zephyrs Community Theater 18%

Abrams Spotlight Productions 13%

Play-by-Play Theatre 9%

Green Bay Community Theater 8%

Fox Theatre 3%

Riverside Players, Neenah 3%

Evergreen Theater 2%

Attic Theatre 2%

Lucia Baehman Theater 1%

Perry Hall 0%



Comments