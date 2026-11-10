FOR KIDS FROM 1 TO 92 Holiday Concert to Play Fox Cities Performing Arts Center With STEEM

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FOR KIDS FROM 1 TO 92 will be presented at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on December 23, featuring rock/pop/soul group STEEM alongside special guests for a concert of holiday music.

The concert will feature interpretations of holiday classics, contemporary seasonal songs, and an original composition, with arrangements ranging from traditional ballads to guitar-driven rock performances.

STEEM is led by Steve March Tormé and Michael Bailey. Tormé, the son of jazz and pop singer Mel Tormé, will perform a rendition of his father's well-known holiday standard, "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)." Bailey previously served as the frontman of Wisconsin rock group Vic Ferrari.

The band includes several Wisconsin Area Music Award (WAMI) winners and nominees performing on vocals, guitar, keyboards, horns, percussion, and violin. The concerts will also feature Touch of Class, the award-winning string ensemble from Neenah High School.

FOR KIDS FROM 1 TO 92 will feature the rock/pop/soul group STEEM along with a roster of special guests performing interpretations of holiday classics, modern seasonal songs and an original tune, too. Selections range from beautifully tender and heart-tugging masterpieces to bombastic guitar-driven, goosebump-inducing and heart-pumping show stoppers, all delivered with a family-friendly holiday spirit, a touch of humor and a commitment to leaving audiences with lasting memories and an unforgettable musical experience.

STEEM is led onstage by Steve March Tormé and Michael Bailey. As the son of famed jazz and pop legend Mel Tormé, Steve's silky smooth and versatile vocals come with an impressive pedigree to match. Yes, he will perform a special rendition of his dad's famous blockbuster “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire). Michael is a force who has spent decades thrilling audiences throughout the country as the engaging front man of the legendary Wisconsin rock group Vic Ferrari.

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