Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; Perseverance Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Anchorage:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Frank Henry (Kaash) Katasse 47%

Janet Stoneburner- Alaska Theatre Of Youth 18%

Alaska Theatre of Youth 16%

Best Ensemble

THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 47%

MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 22%

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2020 9%

Best Theatre Staff

Janet Stoneburner 37%

Cyrano's Theater 31%

Sandy Harper 17%

Costume Design of the Decade

Asa Benally - DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 43%

Dawn Johnson - DIARY OF WORM, A SPIDER AND A FLY - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2018 23%

Julie Moore - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 22%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tommie Pietsch - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 48%

Krista Schwarting - EMMA - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2020 30%

Hannah Bankston - JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 21%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Randy Reinholz - THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 47%

Janet Stoneburner - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Alasaka Theatre of Youth - 2020 33%

Dick Reichman - TRIBES - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2015 13%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Art Rotch - DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 42%

Dean Brady - MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 33%

Katie Bailey - JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 24%

Original Script Of The Decade

Frank Henry (Kaash) Katasse - THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 28%

Vera Starbard - DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 27%

Jill Bess - THE OLD WOMAN WHO LOST HER VOICE - Cyrano's Theater Co/RKP Productions - 2019 21%

Performer Of The Decade

Jake Waid - THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 34%

Matthew Falvo - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 19%

Skyler Ray Benson Davis - THE WINTER BEAR - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 18%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 66%

I LOVE YOU, YOURE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano's Theatre Co - 2019 22%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2014 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 45%

TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR - RKP - 2018 21%

THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 19%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Perseverance Theatre 56%

Cyrano's Theatre Company 18%

Midnight Sun 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Matthew Falvo - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 60%

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Anchorage Opera - 2019 40%

