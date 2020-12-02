Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; Cyrano's Theater Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Anchorage!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Anchorage:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Frank Henry (Kaash) Katasse 42%

Janet Stoneburner- Alaska Theatre Of Youth 22%

Alaska Theatre of Youth 16%

Best Ensemble

THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 39%

MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 19%

EMMA - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2020 14%

Best Theatre Staff

Cyrano's Theater 38%

Janet Stoneburner 35%

Sandy Harper 16%

Costume Design of the Decade

Dawn Johnson - DIARY OF WORM, A SPIDER AND A FLY - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2018 47%

Asa Benally - DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 29%

Julie Moore - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tommie Pietsch - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 42%

Krista Schwarting - EMMA - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2020 40%

Hannah Bankston - JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 18%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Randy Reinholz - THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 40%

Janet Stoneburner - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Alasaka Theatre of Youth - 2020 36%

Dick Reichman - TRIBES - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2015 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Art Rotch - DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 42%

Dean Brady - MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 35%

Katie Bailey - JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 24%

Original Script Of The Decade

Frank Henry (Kaash) Katasse - THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 25%

Jill Bess - THE OLD WOMAN WHO LOST HER VOICE - Cyrano's Theater Co/RKP Productions - 2019 24%

Vera Starbard - DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 23%

Performer Of The Decade

Jake Waid - THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 29%

Carson Humphrey - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2020 19%

Matthew Falvo - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 17%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 57%

I LOVE YOU, YOURE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano's Theatre Co - 2019 29%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2014 14%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 42%

THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 20%

TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR - RKP - 2018 19%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Perseverance Theatre 45%

Cyrano's Theatre Company 28%

Midnight Sun 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Matthew Falvo - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 61%

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Anchorage Opera - 2019 39%

