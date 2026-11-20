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The University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) Music program will present The Best of Broadway, a concert featuring performances from some of Broadway's most recognizable musicals, on Friday, Dec. 4, at the UAA Recital Hall in Anchorage, Alaska.

The 90-minute performance will feature UAA voice majors performing selections from Broadway musicals through a combination of singing, acting and dancing. The concert will showcase the talents of the university's vocal students as they bring well-known musical theater scenes to the stage.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the UAA Recital Hall, located inside the Fine Arts Building at the University of Alaska Anchorage, 3700 Alumni Drive, Anchorage. The production is recommended for audiences ages 6 and older.

Tickets are available through CenterTix, with prices starting at $13. All attendees, including infants, are required to have a ticket. Tickets are issued electronically and can be displayed on a mobile device upon arrival.

The Best of Broadway will take place Friday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the UAA Recital Hall.

The race is on for the Anchorage Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ONCE UPON A MATTRESS TBA Theatre 56% 2 1776 Anchorage Community Theatre 17% 3 RUTHLESS Anchorage Community Theatre 16% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Anchorage Community Theatre 12% Best Play 1 ANTIGONE TBA Theatre 53% 2 UNNECESSARY FARCE Anchorage Community Theatre 25% 3 MARVEL: ALASKA'S FIRST FEMALE AVIATOR Anchorage Community Theatre 13% 4 WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN Cyrano's Theatre Company 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 TBA Theatre Company 62% 2 Anchorage Community Theatre (ACT) 2026 34% 3 Cyrano's Theatre Company 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Christy Platt - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS TBA Theatre Company 58% 2 Anthony Lounsbury - 1776 Anchorage Community Theatre 14% 3 Carlene Derrick - RUTHLESS Anchorage Community Theatre 13% 4 Devin Merilatt - RUTHLESS Anchorage Community Theatre 9% 5 Jenna Caraker - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Anchorage Community Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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