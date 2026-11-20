"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
UAA Music to Host THE BEST OF BROADWAY in December
The performance is on Friday, Dec. 4, at the UAA Recital Hall in Anchorage, Alaska.
The University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) Music program will present The Best of Broadway, a concert featuring performances from some of Broadway's most recognizable musicals, on Friday, Dec. 4, at the UAA Recital Hall in Anchorage, Alaska.
The 90-minute performance will feature UAA voice majors performing selections from Broadway musicals through a combination of singing, acting and dancing. The concert will showcase the talents of the university's vocal students as they bring well-known musical theater scenes to the stage.
The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the UAA Recital Hall, located inside the Fine Arts Building at the University of Alaska Anchorage, 3700 Alumni Drive, Anchorage. The production is recommended for audiences ages 6 and older.
Tickets are available through CenterTix, with prices starting at $13. All attendees, including infants, are required to have a ticket. Tickets are issued electronically and can be displayed on a mobile device upon arrival.
The Best of Broadway will take place Friday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the UAA Recital Hall.
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