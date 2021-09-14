THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Announces Casting for Broadway Return!

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh today announced complete casting for the New York return of The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history.

As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, The Phantom of the Opera remains an iconic New York City landmark. Tickets are currently on sale via Telecharge.com. The theater's box office re-opens for in-person ticket sales today, Tuesday, September 14 at 10AM.

Cameron Mackintosh said today, "Never in a million years could we have imagined that all of Broadway would be shuttered for nearly a year and a half, but I am thrilled that at last PHANTOM will be back where it belongs at the Majestic Theater from October 22nd in all its gorgeous splendor. It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for all the 125 people who bring PHANTOM to life every performance, so we are all overjoyed to be back rehearsing Broadway's longest-running musical and eagerly looking forward to the chandelier rising again. In front of a full house in 5 week's time. So let the audiences in and let the opera begin."

Andrew Lloyd Webber added, "I am a proud Brit, but Broadway has always been my spiritual home. To have PHANTOM lead the effort to bring our beloved community back to the stage is a moment of immense pride for me. The only heartache is that Hal will not be with us, but when we all return for our first performance on October 22, I know his spirit will be there, cheering our cast, crew and orchestra on and welcoming audiences back to The Majestic Theatre."

The cast from March 2020 will return, with the addition of two new principals. Returning to lead the cast are Ben Crawford as 'The Phantom,' Meghan Picerno as 'Christine Daaé' and John Riddle as 'Raoul.' Also returning in principal roles are Bradley Dean as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry' and Carlton Moe as 'Ubaldo Piangi.'

Joining the production in her Broadway debut is Emilie Kouatchou, who will play the role of 'Christine Daaé' at certain performances. Ms. Kouatchou is the first Black actor to play the role of 'Christine' in the Broadway production. She follows Lucy St. Louis, who became the very first Black actor to play the role, when she reopened the London production as 'Christine' last month.

Also joining the cast is Sara Esty as 'Meg Giry.' Having previously performed in the Broadway and national touring productions of An American in Paris, Ms. Etsy had been slated to take over the role in April 2020, prior to the industry shutdown.

They are joined by returning Ensemble members Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Jeremy Stolle, Carrington Vilmont, Jim Weitzer, Elizabeth Welch and Erica Wong.

As previously announced, the complete PHANTOM Orchestra - Broadway's largest - also returns, under the continued musical supervision of David Caddick with the musical's original, lush orchestrations.

Directed by the late theater legend Harold Prince, PHANTOM is set to resume performances on Friday, October 22 at 7PM at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street) - the musical's New York home for all 33 record-breaking years.