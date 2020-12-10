Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Anchorage!

Here are the current standings for Anchorage:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Frank Henry (Kaash) Katasse 41%

Janet Stoneburner- Alaska Theatre Of Youth 21%

Alaska Theatre of Youth 17%

Best Ensemble

THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 38%

MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 20%

EMMA - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2020 13%

Best Theatre Staff

Cyrano's Theater 37%

Janet Stoneburner 35%

Sandy Harper 16%

Costume Design of the Decade

Dawn Johnson - DIARY OF WORM, A SPIDER AND A FLY - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2018 47%

Asa Benally - DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 28%

Julie Moore - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 16%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tommie Pietsch - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 45%

Krista Schwarting - EMMA - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2020 38%

Hannah Bankston - JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 17%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Janet Stoneburner - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Alasaka Theatre of Youth - 2020 38%

Randy Reinholz - THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 38%

Dick Reichman - TRIBES - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2015 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Art Rotch - DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 40%

Dean Brady - MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 36%

Katie Bailey - JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 24%

Original Script Of The Decade

Frank Henry (Kaash) Katasse - THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 25%

Jill Bess - THE OLD WOMAN WHO LOST HER VOICE - Cyrano's Theater Co/RKP Productions - 2019 23%

Vera Starbard - DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 23%

Performer Of The Decade

Jake Waid - THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 28%

Carson Humphrey - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2020 19%

Matthew Falvo - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 19%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 59%

I LOVE YOU, YOURE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano's Theatre Co - 2019 28%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2014 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 40%

THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 20%

TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR - RKP - 2018 20%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Perseverance Theatre 44%

Cyrano's Theatre Company 29%

Midnight Sun 16%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Matthew Falvo - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 63%

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Anchorage Opera - 2019 37%