NEW! Anchorage Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Anchorage & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Bladow Addis - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - TBA Theatre Company 59%

Steph Smoot - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Anchorage Community Theatre 41%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erin Dagon Mitchell and Megan Bladow Addis - DARK CARNIVAL - TBA Theatre 44%

Carrie Smith - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Anchorage Community Theatre 36%

Emily Darby - RUTHLESS - Anchorage Community Theatre 20%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Erin Dagon Mitchell - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - TBA Theatre Company 49%

Dean Brady - 1776 - Anchorage Community Theatre 21%

Shaylyn Goard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Anchorage Community Theatre 16%

Kasondra Morin - RUTHLESS - Anchorage Community Theatre 14%

Best Direction Of A Play

Erin Mitchell - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - TBA Theatre Company 33%

MaryAlice Larmi - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Anchorage Community Theatre 33%

Ryan Buen - ANTIGONE - TBA Theatre 19%

Dawson Moore - WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN - Cyrano's Theatre Company 9%

Stephanie Buen - OUR WONDERFUL WORLD - TBA Theatre 5%

Janel Walton - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - Midtown International Theater Festival 3%

Best Ensemble

ANTIGONE - TBA Theatre 24%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - TBA Theatre Company 20%

1776 - Anchorage Community Theatre 18%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Anchorage Community Theatre 13%

OUR WONDERFUL WORLD - TBA Theatre 9%

RUTHLESS - Anchorage Community Theatre 9%

UNNECESSARY FARCE - Anchorage Community Theatre 6%

WOMEN OF ROCK - A Night at the Cinema 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank Hardy - DARK CARNIVAL - TBA Theatre Company 38%

Dean Brady - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Anchorage Community Theatre 18%

Dean Brady - 1776 - Anchorage Community Theatre 17%

Dean Brady - RUTHLESS - Anchorage Community Theatre 13%

Frank Hardy - ILLUSIONS - TBA Theatre 12%

Dean Brady - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Anchorage Community Theatre 1%

Dean Brady - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Anchorage Community Theatre 1%

Best Musical

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - TBA Theatre 48%

1776 - Anchorage Community Theatre 20%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Anchorage Community Theatre 20%

RUTHLESS - Anchorage Community Theatre 13%

Best New Play Or Musical

MARVEL: ALASKA'S FIRST FEMALE AVIATOR - Anchorage Community Theatre 46%

DARK CARNIVAL - TBA Theatre 42%

WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN - Cyrano's Theatre Company 12%

Best Performer In A Musical

Christie Platt - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - TBA Theatre Company 53%

Anthony Lounsbury - 1776 - Anchorage Community Theatre 15%

Jenna Caraker - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Anchorage Community Theatre 13%

Carlene Derrick - RUTHLESS - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%

Devin Merilatt - RUTHLESS - Anchorage Community Theatre 8%

Best Performer In A Play

Wayne Mitchell - ANTIGONE - TBA Theatre 25%

Grace Fahrney - ANTIGONE - TBA Theatre 24%

Jill Bess - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Cyrano's Theatre Company 18%

Naomi Tayman - MARVEL: ALASKA'S FIRST FEMALE AVIATOR - Anchorage Community Theatre 13%

Martha Robinson - WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN - Cyrano's Theatre Company 9%

Grace Fahrney - TBA THEATRE 5%

Xavior Love - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - Midtown International Theater Festival 5%

Shawn Eby - WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN - Cyrano's Theatre Company 1%

Zoey Fox - WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN - Cyrano's Theatre Company 1%

Best Play

ANTIGONE - TBA Theatre 47%

UNNECESSARY FARCE - Anchorage Community Theatre 24%

MARVEL: ALASKA'S FIRST FEMALE AVIATOR - Anchorage Community Theatre 18%

WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN - Cyrano's Theatre Company 7%

THE CROSSWORD PLAY - Midtown International Theater Festival 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bruce Sexauer - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Anchorage Community Theatre 30%

Matt Miller - ANTIGONE - TBA Theatre 24%

Wayne Mitchell - DARK CARNIVAL - TBA Theatre 20%

Dean Brady and Carrie Smith - DEAR CAMP - Anchorage Community Theatre 13%

Bruce Sexauer and Bryan Saylor - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Anchorage Community Theatre 8%

Xavior Love - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - Midtown International Theater Festival 4%

Rochelle Connery and Bruce Sexauer - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Anchorage Community Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lucy Peckham - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - TBA Theatre Company 64%

Max Aronson - MARVEL: ALASKA'S FIRST FEMALE AVIATOR - Anchorage Community Theatre 30%

Xavior Love - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - Midtown International Theater Festival 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shane Mitchell - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - TBA Theatre 27%

Lindsay Lamar - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - TBA Theatre Company 23%

Anthony Lounsbury - 1776 - Anchorage Community Theatre 18%

Kori Callison - RUTHLESS - Anchorage Community Theatre 13%

Kori Callison - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%

Matthew Hurt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Anchorage Community Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dana Mitchell - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - TBA Theatre 25%

Jessica Faust - ANTIGONE - TBA Theatre 21%

Emily Klopfer - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Anchorage Community Theatre 19%

Jade Simek - MARVEL: ALASKA'S FIRST FEMALE AVIATOR - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%

Kevin Keith - ANTIGONE - TBA Theatre 10%

Scot Rhode - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Anchorage Community Theatre 9%

Anthony Lounsbury - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Anchorage Community Theatre 6%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - TBA Theatre Company 46%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Anchorage Community Theatre 36%

JEEPERS CREEPERS' GLEEFUL HALLOWEEN SING-OFF - TBA Theatre Company 18%

Favorite Local Theatre

TBA Theatre Company 56%

Anchorage Community Theatre (ACT) 2026 41%

Cyrano's Theatre Company 3%

The race is on for the Anchorage Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ONCE UPON A MATTRESS TBA Theatre 48% 2 1776 Anchorage Community Theatre 20% 3 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Anchorage Community Theatre 20% 4 RUTHLESS Anchorage Community Theatre 13% Best Play 1 ANTIGONE TBA Theatre 47% 2 UNNECESSARY FARCE Anchorage Community Theatre 24% 3 MARVEL: ALASKA'S FIRST FEMALE AVIATOR Anchorage Community Theatre 18% 4 WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN Cyrano's Theatre Company 7% 5 THE CROSSWORD PLAY Midtown International Theater Festival 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 TBA Theatre Company 56% 2 Anchorage Community Theatre (ACT) 2026 41% 3 Cyrano's Theatre Company 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Christie Platt - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS TBA Theatre Company 53% 2 Anthony Lounsbury - 1776 Anchorage Community Theatre 15% 3 Jenna Caraker - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Anchorage Community Theatre 13% 4 Carlene Derrick - RUTHLESS Anchorage Community Theatre 11% 5 Devin Merilatt - RUTHLESS Anchorage Community Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Love Theater in Anchorage? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming