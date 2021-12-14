Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Presents SILENT FILM NIGHT - THE MARK OF ZORRO

Audience favorite, Silent Film Night with the Anchorage Symphony, is back with The Mark of Zorro! On Saturday, January 8th, the ASO presents one of the world's first action-adventure films as it was intended to be seen - with the original 1920 score performed LIVE. This genre-defining swashbuckling adventure stars silent screen legend Douglas Fairbanks as the legendary Zorro and Marguerite De La Motte as the lovely and spirited Lolita.

The Mark of Zorro tells the story of Don Diego Vega, the outwardly vain son of a wealthy ranchero in early 19th century-old Spanish California. Disturbed by wealthy landowners' mistreatment of the laborers and an oppressive colonial government, Don Diego takes on the identity of the masked Robin Hood-like rogue Señor Zorro (which translates to Mr. Fox). Zorro becomes a champion of the people, who appears out of nowhere to protect them from the corrupt administration. With his athleticism, sword flashing, and wicked sense of humor, Zorro scars the faces of evildoers with his mark, "Z."

Over a hundred years ago, The Mark of Zorro set a new cinema standard with its appealing blend of romance, comedy, and swordplay. It also created the archetype for caped crusaders with dual identities (think Batman, Superman, Spiderman, Iron Man). The aristocrat or "everyman" by day and the masked hero by night, Don Diego lives a dual life which he quickly learns has its drawbacks. The beautiful Lolita falls in love with Zorro and not the "real" Don Diego who has been wooing her (much like Clark Kent's Lois Lane or Peter Parker's Mary Jane). Zorro even has the original "Batcave" below his house with a hidden portal outside and grandfather-clock passageway inside.

In 1920, when Fairbanks played this role, he did all of his OWN stunts, no computer graphics or stunt doubles. He jumps from rooftop to rooftop, crashes through windows, and soars over anything in his way literally without a net. Few action stars today can make the same claim.

Silent Film Night is an event for the whole family. Audience members are encouraged to cheer on the hero, boo at the villains, and laugh at the gags. It is the perfect way to warm up on a cold January night!

Saturday, January 8th, (7:30 pm) in the Atwood Concert Hall, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Infrared headphones for the hearing impaired are available concert night from the CenterTix office. Tickets: $28.50-$53/Adult; $13.50-$26.50/Youth; $26-$48/Senior. Group discounts available. Tickets are available at www.centertix.com or call 907-263-ARTS (2787), toll free at 1-877-ARTS- TIX.