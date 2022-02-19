Alaska Youth Orchestras Receive Rasmuson Foundation Grant

Alaska Youth Orchestras (AYO) has announced that they have been awarded a $24,905 Tier 1 Grant from The Rasmuson Foundation to fund necessary equipment purchases including percussion instruments and stands. With this equipment, AYO will be fully settled in its new rehearsal home at The Nave, a property of Cook Inlet Housing Authority. Being a fully functional performing ensemble in this space allows us to advance AYO's vision of building a community where music education and performance are valued and shared.

"This is an exciting time for AYO! Our musicians have great energy coming out of the pandemic and this grant allows us to maximize on this momentum as we build the best possible music education and performance program," says AYO Music Director Bruce Wood, Ph.D.

AYO Executive Director Denise Brown-Chythlook adds, "There's no doubt that the past two years have been challenging, but AYO's board, staff, and musicians have worked tirelessly to continue making music and positive change throughout the pandemic. We are better equipped now than ever before in our 57-year history to meet the needs of our community."

Alaska Youth Orchestras is the home of the Anchorage Youth Symphony, Symphony School, and Virtual Symphony. These in-person and virtual programs create opportunities for youth musicians in Southcentral Alaska and throughout our great state to improve their musicianship and build confidence through teamwork, applying the principals of success in a fun and professional setting. Alaska Youth Orchestras is a dba of the Anchorage Youth Symphony Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation formed to build musicianship, inspire our youth to love music, offer enriching opportunities for music performance, and create a musical legacy that will sustain arts throughout the lives of our members and our communities.

Alaska Youth Orchestras 2021-2022 Winter Celebration Concert will feature alumna soloist Dr. Christine Harada Li, violin performing the Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 with the Anchorage Youth Symphony. The concert will be held at 6:30 pm on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Discovery Theater of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available at CenterTix.com or by calling 907-263-ARTS.